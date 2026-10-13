Skip to content

'Smallville' Star Tom Welling Offers Hilarious Reaction After Sharing Accidentally NSFW Selfie

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

People Just Discovered A Hidden Amazon Page About Their Buying Habits—And Some Of Its Assumptions Are Hilariously Wild

Amazon delivery center with customer's buying preference
Charles-McClintock Wilson/NurPhoto via Getty Images; @ajdewerd/Threads

Amazon shoppers shared how they discovered a hidden "About You" section with assumptions based on their buying habits—and some of the findings are truly bizarre.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyOct 13, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

At this point you'd have to live under a rock to not know that Amazon knows EVERYTHING about you.

But have you ever wondered what exactly "everything" constitutes?

Well, turns out there's a section of the site where you can find out, and people online have discovered that a lot of Amazon's "data" is hilarious... and creepy... and creepily hilarious.

It all started when threads user @fangirlinmegan discovered Amazon's "About You" section and found quite the call-out in her roster of product "preferences."

@fangirlinmegan/Threads

Most of the preferences were normal stuff. Amazon has surmised that she owns a Shark vacuum, has noticed that she regularly purchases cat hairball treatments, and often shops from women's departments.

Pretty standard stuff! But then down at the bottom of the list? "Has flat buttocks." Excuse you, Bezos!

As @fangirlinmegan put it in a response to her own post:

"I mean it ain’t wrong but d*mn did you have to call me out like that? 😭"

So how exactly to find this hilarious manifestation of the nightmare surveillance state Amazon has built that many of us have willfully brought into our homes via our Alexas?

Another user @sarah.j_ca posted the exact steps to get to this part of the app.

@sarah.j_ca/Threads

In the app, click "Account," then "Shopping Preferences," then "About You," and you should be well on your way to being dragged to filth by Amazon!

But only do so if you're ready to really get told about yourself in the bluntest way possible, because some of the things people found are downright confrontational.

Like one woman who basically got called a big-back who "has not worn a medium size in anything in years" by Amazon.

@carlaaaa77/Threads

Or another who's "bad father" got called out by the app.

@sarahesterman/Threads

Another got called for shopping for "premium ice cream" A LOT during "a concentrated period." Listen, we're all going through tough times, let the woman have her ice cream, Amazon!

@yeetedrevelry/Threads

But one woman's post kinda takes the cake. Amazon called her out pretty viciously... in clinical terms that are almost disturbing.

@24kk_bratz/Threads

Her preferences included "has a FUPA" and the more direct "has a stomach that hangs over their vagina." Okay, Amazon? CHILL.

Not all of them were this shocking, however. Many people's "preferences" were just downright weird and absurd.

@manicpop

@granted.wish.b/Threads

@heyitscourtneyem/Threads

But perhaps the most surprising ones? The ones that revealed the real extent to which Amazon is spying on all of us.

Because many people discovered "preferences" they felt there was no way Amazon could know.

Seemingly forgetting, of course, that the entire point of an Alexa is to spy on you—something security experts have warned about for years that has mostly been waved off as hysteria until recent uproars over the emerging surveillance state in the United States.

For instance, Amazon was forced to end its partnership with Flock, the company erecting AI-powered surveillance cameras all over the U.S. with alarming speed, amid public outcry over the company sharing data from its Ring doorbells with Flock.

@jessica.cruz___/Threads

Amazon's Ring doorbell cameras were previously in partnership with Flock until public outrage forced them to divest—or at least say they're divesting, anyway.

And, back when the United States had an actual government that cared at all about doing anything even remotely not evil, the Federal Trade Commission fined Amazon $25 billion for continuous, round-the-clock spying on customers through its Alexa, Echo, and Ring products, including constant voice recordings of children.

@heyitscourtneyem/Threads

But our chance to rein that in went up in smoke when we decided to elect Donald Trump, whose main donor Peter Thiel is on the board of Flock and is the Chairman of appallingly evil surveillance company Palantir, which is in partnership with, you guessed it, Amazon.

Seems like we should've listened to the tinfoil hats on this one!

Anyway! Given all this 1984-level, Terminator-style surveillance, people were pretty shocked by the things Amazon seemed to know about them—including things that have always been kept completely private.

@missbrightside1986/Threads

Yeah, probably completely fine that a shopping company in partnership with the companies currently enabling cops to stalk their ex-girlfriends and wrongfully arrest and jail people at gunpoint is able to read our text messages while we shop for toilet paper.

Nothing to worry about here, just another zany day in the life of our modern era! Ha ha!

Latest News

JD Vance voting
2026 Elections

JD Vance Blasted After Viral Video Appears To Show Him Breaking State Law While Voting In Ohio

Donald Trump and Jon Husted
Donald Trump

Trump Marvels Over MAGA Senator's Butt In Bizarre Ohio Rally Moment

Katie Zacharia
Donald Trump

Trump's New White House Press Secretary Just Held Her First Press Briefing—And It Was Painfully Awkward

Screenshots of Donald Trump and protester who was assaulted at his rally
Donald Trump

Trump Slammed After Mocking Protester's Weight And Brutal Assault At His MAGA Rally

More from News

Shane Gillis; Dan Levy
Saturday Night Live/YouTube; @instadanjlevy/Instagram

Dan Levy Rips 'SNL' Host Shane Gillis For Claiming Women At Gym 'Dress Like Wh*res' In Misogynistic Monologue

Last weekend, comedian Shane Gillis performed the opening monologue on Saturday Night Live, and his words have been widely criticized as sexist, misogynistic, and deeply problematic.

Much of the monologue details going back to the gym to get in better shape, during which he talked about women "dressed like wh*res" and warned other men to not get caught on camera staring at these women, insinuating that he was checking them out while they recorded themselves working out.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hillary Clinton (left) and Barack Obama (right) share a laugh.
CSPAN; Scott Olson/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton Reveals What She Said To Barack Obama In Viral Moment After Michelle Trolled Trump During Speech

The grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago had everything—Stevie Wonder and Bruce Springsteen bringing the star power, former presidents and first ladies gathering, and a little Nobel Peace Prize gossip that had Hillary Clinton cracking up.

The moment unfolded during Michelle Obama's speech celebrating her husband's eight years in the White House. But among his accomplishments, one honor appeared to come with extra political shade.

Keep ReadingShow less
Julia Stiles and Kerry Washington in 'Save the Last Dance'
Paramount Pictures

Kerry Washington Reveals The Boss Move Julia Stiles Pulled While Filming 'Save The Last Dance' In The Freezing Cold—And Fans Are Applauding

For teens and young adults in the late 1990s and early 2000s, a key actress in Hollywood was Julia Stiles, whose characters unapologetically promoted individuality, self-expression, feminism, and human rights.

Though she had roles as young as 11 years old, 10 Things I Hate About You at the age of 18 put her on the forefront of everyone's minds, followed by pivotal roles in Mona Lisa Smile and Save the Last Dance.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kacey Musgraves; Kristi Noem; James Talarico
Christopher Polk/Dick Clark Productions via Getty Images; Orlando Sierra/AFP via Getty Images; Gary Miller/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves Brutally Claps Back After Kristi Noem Tries To Insult Her For Backing James Talarico

On Sunday, Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico thanked his fellow Texan, Kacey Musgraves, in a post on his Threads account. Talarico had attended Musgraves Middle of Nowhere Tour concert stop in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday.

The candidate shared photos of himself with Musgraves from the concert and added her song "Uncertain, Texas" to the post.

Keep ReadingShow less
A split screen of Anne Hathaway holding a card with OG Anunoby's name on it to her forehead and Dakota Johnson looking on with a shocked expression on her face.
First We Feast/YouTube

Anne Hathaway Hilariously Stuns Dakota Johnson With Her Knicks Knowledge After She Didn't Believe OG Anunoby Is A 'Real Person'

It's been quite the year for OG Anunoby, whose historic tip-in during Game 4 of the 2026 NBA championships was one of the defining moments of the Knicks' 2026 championship, the team's first since 1973.

Anunoby skyrocketed to a whole new level of fame, making it all the more surprising that movie stars Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett didn't seem to know who he was.

Keep ReadingShow less