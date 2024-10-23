Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Elon Musk's Reaction To Being Sued By 'Blade Runner 2049' Producers Is Peak Elon Musk

Elon Musk, 'Blade Runner' movie poster
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images, Warner Bros. Pictures

The Tesla CEO lashed out on X after he and his company were hit with a lawsuit by the producers of the film Blade Runner 2049 for allegedly feeding images from the movie to A.I. to create promotional material for Tesla's self-driving Robotaxi.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiOct 23, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Embattled Tesla CEO Elon Musk is being sued by the movie production company behind the 2017 sci-fi film Blade Runner 2049 for copyright infringement, and he had a three-word response to the litigation.

Earlier this month, Musk unveiled the new autonomous Robotaxi during the "We, Robot" event at Warner Bros. Studios Burbank in California to much fanfare.

Following the presentation of the futuristic self-driving rideshare vehicles, Musk, Tesla, and Warner Bros. Discovery were accused of misappropriating the intellectual property of Alcon Entertainment‘s Blade Runner 2049.

According to its lawsuit, Alcon Entertainment claimed Musk used AI-generated imagery during the Robotaxi presentation that closely resembled scenes from the 2017 sequel to 1982's Blade Runner after producers denied his initial request to do so.

The internet was abuzz over the news.



Upon learning of the lawsuit, Musk took to his platform on X (formerly Twitter) and said of Blade Runner 2049:

"That movie sucked."


During the October 10 live-streamed presentation of Tesla's Robotaxi, footage depicted AI-generated images of a man in a trench coat exploring the ruins of Las Vegas, which the suit alleged was lifted directly from Blade Runner 2049 featuring leading actor Ryan Gosling.

According to the lawsuit, the allegedly ripped-off scene "Exuded an odor of thinly contrived excuse to link Tesla’s cybercab to strong Hollywood brands at a time when Tesla and Musk are on the outs with Hollywood.”

The lawsuit continued stating that “Musk personally became aware of Alcon’s permission denials and express objections” to using Blade Runner 2049 images for the Tesla event.

“He thus personally knew and understood that to incorporate BR2049 into the event presentation at all would be improper and an unauthorized misappropriation of ‘BR2049’ goodwill. He did it anyway," it added.

Musk even referenced the film during the presentation, saying:

"You know, I love ‘Blade Runner,’ but I don’t know if we want that future. I believe we want that duster he’s wearing, but not the ... bleak apocalypse.”

Despite Musk's negative opinion, the film was generally favored by critics, with an 88% score on the movie review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

It was also a box office smash. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049 grossed $92.1 million in the United States, culminating in a global total of of $267.5 million against a production budget between $150–185 million.

Fans of the film disagreed with Musk's snide critique of the film.




According to Alcon's lawsuit, they were strongly against Blade Runner 2049 having any kind of affiliation with “Tesla, X, Musk or any Musk-owned company,” due to the SpaceX investor's "massively amplified, highly politicized, capricious and arbitrary behavior, which sometimes veers into hate speech.”

Musk has made headlines recently for his transphobia and for repeatedly deadnaming his 20-year-old trans daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, in an interview. He also quipped that his estranged child was "killed by the woke mind virus."

He was also condemned for a cringey response after music superstar Taylor Swift endorsed Democratic candidate President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, signing off as a "childless cat lady"–a jab at Republican candidate Donald Trump's VP pick, JD Vance.


Fans continued questioning his taste in all things relating to a futuristic aesthetic.

Social media users majorly roasted the look of his 20-passenger autonomous Robovan, also unveiled at the "We, Robot" presentation earlier this month.

Many users mocked the functionality design of the boxy vehicle, which was described as a "stapler," a "computer mouse," and a Hostess Twinkie.


Latest News

More from News

Drew Barrymore with Valerie Bertinelli; Pam Anderson
The Drew Barrymore Show

Pamela Anderson Inspires Drew Barrymore And Valerie Bertinelli To Go Makeup-Free Mid-Show

Former model Pamela Anderson inspired actors Drew Barrymore and Valerie Bertinelli to ditch their makeup during a recent episode of Barrymore's eponymous talk show.

Anderson is famous for her role as lifeguard "C.J." Parker on the popular TV drama Baywatch, which cemented her sex symbol status after being selected as the 1990 Playboy Playmate of the Month.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ralph Babet; Donald Trump
@senatorbabet/X; Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump-Loving Australian Senator's Post About MAGA Fans Is A Hilarious Self-Own

Ralph Babet, a member of the United Australia Party, elected to represent Victoria in the Australian Senate at the 2022 Australian federal election, is a big fan of former President Donald Trump but his attempt to back Trump supporters on X awkwardly backfired.

In a post last week, Babet declared the following:

Keep ReadingShow less
cathedral with a large stained glass window
K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash

People Divulge The Final Straw That Made Them Leave Their Religion

Referred to by social science as the "Great Dechurching," people in the United States are leaving organized religion behind.

Here are just some of the statistics researchers gathered in 2023:

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of graduation walk-out in Australia
@theomandaza/TikTok

Graduation Speaker Sparks Mass Walkout At Catholic College After Railing Against Abortion And Gay Marriage

Scores of students, faculty and guests walked out of a graduation ceremony in Melbourne, Australia, due to a former union president's far-right graduation speech.

Joseph de Bruyn, the former national president of the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association began railing against abortion, IVF and same-sex marriage during his speech at Australian Catholic University on Monday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hallie Jackson, Kamala Harris
YouTube/NBC News

Kamala Harris Has Mic Drop Response When Asked If She'd Pardon Donald Trump If She Wins

During an interview with NBC News' Hallie Jackson, Vice President Kamala Harris was asked if she would "pardon" former President Donald Trump to help the "country move on"—and her response had social media users cheering.

Jackson emphasized that Trump's legal troubles persist.

Keep ReadingShow less