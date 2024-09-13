Elon Musk's Daughter Slams His 'Heinous Incel Nonsense' Tweet About Taylor Swift In Fiery Rant

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's estranged trans daughter Vivian Wilson condemned Musk's cringey reaction to Taylor Swift's endorsement of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.

Swift penned a powerful post fully backing the Democratic ticket following Harris' impressive performance at the 2024 presidential debate facing off against beleaguered Republican nominee Donald Trump on Tuesday night.

The "Tortured Poets Department" singer also took aim at Trump's VP pick JD Vance's demeaning comment about how American women without children have no stake in the election. Swift accomplished this by posting a photo of her holding her cat and signing off in the caption as "Childless Cat Lady."



While her long-anticipated endorsement of Harris and Walz prompted at least 337,826 followers to visit the link she provided for voting and registration information, Trump and Vance whined about the snub.

On the other hand, Musk, who publicly endorsed then-presumptive GOP frontrunner Donald Trump on July 13, didn't give in to grumbling or diatribes.

Instead, the Tesla CEO wrote a cringey response reeking of his typical misogyny that left the internet creeped out and with the dry heaves.

Musk took to his platform X (formerly Twitter) and audaciously suggested he could relieve Swift of her "childless" status by impregnating her.



He wrote:



"Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life."







Wilson, whom Musk claimed was killed by the "woke mind virus" after "tricking" him into giving her gender-affirming care, just spoke out in response to his gross message.



First, the emancipated daughter lauded Swift's endorsement and encouraged followers to vote blue, writing:



"The timing for the Taylor Swift endorsement of Kamala Harris honestly could not have been better. Can't wait to see the Swifties at the polls! Vote blue 💙"





For those who were wondering, Wilson confirmed that she did see the "heinous incel nonsense" Musk tweeted, calling it "abhorrent" and expressing that those who were blind to the depravity of his comments were just as complicit in perpetuating the social malaise.



"That much is obvious and if you don't see how then you're part of the problem," she wrote, and added:

"I would just like to say to my audience members, don't let people talk to you like that."

"It's disgusting, it's belittling and incredibly sexist. You deserve better."











In a follow-up post, Wilson wrote:

"I really am not the biggest fan of this subject. I am my own person with my own name after all."

"However, I just feel like that had to be said even if it's incredibly self-evident. Cheers."

Threads users showed her support.

@vivllainous/Threads

@vivllainous/Threads

@vivllainous/Threads

@vivllainous/Threads

@vivllainous/Threads

@vivllainous/Threads

@vivllainous/Threads

@vivllainous/Threads

@vivllainous/Threads

@vivllainous/Threads

@vivllainous/Threads

@vivllainous/Threads

Musk has at least 12 children with three women. (One of his kids died of SIDS).



Wilson's mother was Musk's first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson.



Vivian Wilson legally changed her name at 18 to reflect her gender identity as a trans woman and also dropped the famous Musk surname because she no longer wished to live with or be related to her "biological father in any way, shape, or form."

During an episode of Jordan Peterson's podcast in July 2024, Musk referred to Wilson by repeatedly deadnaming her and saying he "lost [his] son, [deadname] essentially" because of gender-affirming care.

He added:

"You know, they call it deadnaming for a reason. The reason it's called deadnaming is because your son [sic] is dead."

Musk went on to state in the interview that Wilson was "killed by the woke mind virus."

Wilson spoke out in her first interview in July 2024, following Musk's social media posts and interviews in which he claimed Wilson was "not a girl" and was figuratively "dead."

She told NBC in an exclusive phone interview:



“I think he was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged which I’m not going to do, because if you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide.”

She recalled Musk never being around, even though he shared joint custody with her mother. Whenever he was present, Wilson said he would constantly berate her.



“He was cold. He’s very quick to anger. He is uncaring and narcissistic," she told the news outlet.

Wilson also condemned Musk after his comments in the podcast about losing his child due to gender-affirming care.



From a series of posts on Threads, Wilson wrote:

“[Musk] doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there. And in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness.”

Musk veered into conservative politics, likely prompted by his trans child's transition, fueling his transphobia and drive to campaign against the marginalized demographic.



After his acquisition of X in 2022, Musk rolled back the platform's previous protections for trans people, including a ban on intentionally using deadnames and another for misgendering people. The practices were known to be offensive and used as tools to harass social media users.



Musk also vowed to pull his businesses out of California to Texas to protest Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom's new transgender law that bars schools from requiring parents to be notified of a child changing their gender identity.