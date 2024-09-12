Skip to content
Elon Musk Slammed For Ultra-Creepy Reaction To Taylor Swift Endorsing Kamala Harris

Elon Musk; Taylor Swift
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Gotham/WireImage

The X owner has the internet creeped out after mocking the singer by telling her 'I'll give you a child and guard your cats with my life' after she endorsed Harris and branded herself a 'childless cat lady.'

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebySep 12, 2024
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

As you may have heard, Taylor Swift finally endorsed Kamala Harris moments after the end of her first debate with Donald Trump—and Elon Musk couldn't help but be skin-crawlingly weird about it.

In her post endorsing Harris and running mate Tim Walz, Swift referenced one of Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance's most enduring gaffes in which he derided Democratic women as "childless cat ladies."

Swift jokingly signed her post: "With love and hope, Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady."


This quip prompted Musk to post a truly creepy tweet that attempted to degrade Swift with weird sexual rhetoric while also throwing red meat at his legion of slavering far-right fanboys.

Musk's tweet read:

"Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life."

The insinuation that having Musk's child is some kind of honor is weird and gross on its face, and to the uninitiated the tweet likely sounds like just garden variety misogyny.

But it's likely meant as a sort of dog-whistle, as Musk has become one of the poster boys of the far-right natalist movement obsessed with virility, reproduction and eugenics, and for whom degrading women is a badge of honor.

Musk is often held up as an icon in this culture precisely because he has at least 12 children by multiple women, as well as some rumored additional kids he allegedly does not acknowledge.

It's also worth noting that, until she began speaking out about politics, Swift was long held up as the ideal "Aryan goddess" on far-right message boards, Neo-Nazi websites and the like.

Even without all that background, though, the tweet is deeply off-putting, to say the least.

And on X, basically anyone NOT affiliated with Musk's weird far-right rhetoric found his Taylor Swift post downright creepy.








Stay classy, Elon.

