Elon Musk Dragged After Sharing Bizarre AI-Generated Image Of Himself As A Gladiator

Elon Musk
Jean Catuffe/GC Images/GettyImages

The X owner shared an account's AI-photo of him dressed like a gladiator, with a quote attributed to him stating: 'I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus.'

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiSep 11, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

SpaceX and xAI founder Elon Musk was relentlessly mocked for sharing an AI-generated image of him as a gladiator with a caption of him vowing to conquer the "woke mind virus."

The over-dramatic image of the beleaguered billionaire clad in armor and looking off into the distance while standing in front of the Roman Colosseum was originally posted on Musk's X platform (formerly Twitter) by a user named DogeDesigner.

The user attributed a quote to Musk that read:

"I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus."


Musk then reposted the tweet and added the caption:

“And I will.”

Musk was controversial for his stance on COVID-19 as the virus ran rampant and upended the lives of the world's population in 2020.

He undermined Dr. Anthony Fauci's statements on COVID-19, publicly spread misinformation about the virus, and stated, "The coronavirus panic is dumb."

The anti-vaxxer also ignored pandemic safety measures, including a stay-at-home order, and he warned his Tesla Fremont Factory workers they would not get paid and that their unemployment benefits would be compromised if they refused to report back to work.

He has also adopted right-wing ideology on political correctness.

The conservative political activist, who officially endorsed former Republican President and 2024 nominee Donald Trump, went on a transphobic rant and said his estranged transgender daughter, whom he deadnamed, was killed by the "woke mind virus" after Musk was "tricked" into giving her gender-affirming care.

The controversial term "woke," which was originally coined to describe matters of social and political awareness and to bring awareness to social justice issues, has been co-opted by conservatives to complain about progressive policies they dislike or do not agree with.

Social media rolled their eyes at Musk's latest X contribution.


Users reminded the internet not to be fooled by AI.


Users continued slamming Musk.





Last week, Musk was ridiculed for his juvenile attempt at mockery by posting an AI photo of renowned horror novelist Stephen King.

Musk shared an AI-generated image of King drowning in cash with a wet eggplant emoji shoved in his mouth and called the It author a "Dick" after King called Musk out for his failed SpaceX landing of the Falcon 9 rocket vehicle that went down in flames on August 28.

