Elon Musk Just Unveiled The Design For His New Tesla Robovan—And People Have Thoughts

Elon Musk; interior of the Robovan
Tesla

Musk shared his latest design for Tesla's new Robovan, which can hold up to 20 people and has an Art Deco feel—and the internet isn't quite sure how to feel about it.

Elon Musk unveiled Tesla's 20-passenger futuristic van vehicle at the "We, Robot" event at Warner Bros. Studios Burbank in California on Thursday, October 10 to a polarizing reception.

"We want to change the look of the roads," said the Tesla CEO as he introduced the Robovan, which he pronounced, "ruh-BO-vehn."

The sleek white passenger van, with two length-running black stripes along the top edges, autonomously rolled into view in front of the stage where Musk stood.

"What happens if you need a vehicle that is bigger than a Model Y?" he asked, referring to the Tesla's popular mid-size crossover SUV.

Musk gesticulated towards the solution, saying:

"We're going to make this. And it's going to look like that."
"Now, can you imagine going down the streets and you see this coming towards you?"

Musk stressed that, "The future should look like the future."

Tesla posted a clip of Robovan's unveiling on X (formerly Twitter), which you can see here.

Passengers participating in the demonstration exited the parked Robovan to reveal its deliberate spaceship-like interior illuminated by cool LED lighting.

The white seats were arranged in rows and separated into two sections: one half facing the direction of travel and the other half facing the opposite.

The Robovan, with its art-deco-inspired aesthetic, will be part of Tesla's lineup of sedans and Cybertrucks.

It is intended for the company’s Tesla Network, the forthcoming autonomous ride-hailing service featuring purpose-built self-driving cars and personally owned vehicles by Tesla customers who wish to participate in the program.

Social media users were in awe.





But not everyone was impressed.







Questions were raised about its functionality.


Musk hinted at the inspiration for the Robovan, writing "Futuristic Art Deco Bus" on X.

When a follower asked what inspired the design, Musk replied, "Art Deco trains."

Another user posted an image of a simplistic, streamlined locomotive that typified the Art Deco era of the 1920s and 1930s, to which the Tesla CEO responded with an emoji of a target.

Musk also unveiled the Cybercab, or Robotaxi, at the event, where 20 concept Cybercabs drove autonomously around the movie studio lot and gave rides to attendees.

The upcoming battery-electric self-driving cars will be fully autonomous and not include steering wheels or pedals.

Musk said production on the Cybercabs will begin some time before 2027.

