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Woman Sparks Debate After Sharing The Signs That You Have A 'Loser Boyfriend' In Viral Videos

Screenshots from @maddie_bado's TikTok video
@maddie_bado/TikTok

TikToker @maddie_bado sounded off in a few videos about the signs she considers to be red flags that you have a "loser boyfriend"—and it sparked a heated debate.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 08, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Every person who chooses to date will have a list of wished-for traits, attractive traits, and of course, dealbreakers that would likely end the relationship either immediately or, at least, eventually.

TikToker @maddie_bado shared a series on TikTok called "Signs of a Loser Boyfriend," which she believes more women should be aware of so that they can make the most informed decision about what they are gaining from their relationship and whether their partner is able to give them what they want, and vice versa.

The TikToker uses her own personal experiences, pointing out signs of loser boyfriends and sharing real-life experiences.

In her first video in the series, the TikToker argued that one sign of a loser boyfriend is how they interact with you while you're getting ready.

She gave the example of choosing an outfit, bag, and sunglasses, and wanting her man to engage with her about what matches best and what looks best on her that day. A loser boyfriend would respond to this, pointing out that, "No one's going to care about that."

While the TikToker understands that those decisions are not of any particular consequence, the whole point is the interaction, the fun, and the anticipation of the rest of the day. Shutting that down screams "loser" to her.

You can watch the first video in the series here:

@maddie_bado

Just remembered this so randomly and I’m mad again #datingadvice

In the second video, the TikToker indicated that a loser boyfriend would not match his girlfriend's "vibe."

She used the example of talking to an ex-boyfriend. She'd shown him an item she had purchased, which she knew would be of interest to him based on their past relationship. But then when she tried to show him more items, he shut the conversation down, pointing out that she didn't need to show him "everything" she purchased.

At that point, she decided he was right, and not wanting to share things with him was a clear sign that she shouldn't date him.

You can watch the second video in the series here:

@maddie_bado

Lucky me 😀 #dating

Fellow TikTokers were nodding hard, sharing other possible signs of loser boyfriends.

@maddie_bado/TikTok

@maddie_bado/TikTok

@maddie_bado/TikTok

@maddie_bado/TikTok

@maddie_bado/TikTok

@maddie_bado/TikTok

@maddie_bado/TikTok

@maddie_bado/TikTok

@maddie_bado/TikTok

@maddie_bado/TikTok

While this is specifically a "loser boyfriend" series, these points would apply to girlfriends, as well.

Not at the very least listening or asking questions when you know your partner enjoys something is a red flag, not to mention shutting down conversations you know excite them. Having all of the same interests isn't a requirement, but if you're not going to be engaged in conversations, what's the point of dating someone?

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