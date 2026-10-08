TikToker's Viral Video About The Struggles Of Trying To Work In America Hits A Nerve

People in the United States who are trying to find a job will inevitably find it unnecessarily difficult to navigate or to be successful.

It's reached a point where people are better off laughing and making jokes about it, because if they don't laugh, far more negative emotions are sure to manifest.

TikToker @julie.says.things made a parody video that felt a little too real, featuring a young woman searching for a job and a relentless recruiter who could not stop smiling.

The job hunter approaches the recruiter, asking for a job, to which the recruiter offers her a list of jobs. When the job hunter says the options look promising, the recruiter starts laughing, stating that those were all fake jobs for the purpose of engagement farming and data collection.

When they start talking about possible jobs, the conversation only becomes more bleak.

The job hunter asks reasonable questions, like looking for a job as low as entry-level, jobs that include health insurance and time off for emergencies and illness, all while the recruiter smiles even broader, cracks jokes, and treats the job hunter as if these are preposterous features for today's jobs.

To make matters worse, the recruiter laughs when asked about reasonable pay, stating that the salaries not only would not be enough to save up for buying a house or having babies, but that their income would actually depreciate over time.

Not only is it painfully hard to find a job, but it feels impossible to find a decent one.

You can watch the video here:

@julie.says.things This is what capitalism was always going to lead to. #unitedstates #job #worker #workingclass #capitalism

Fellow TikTokers nodded their heads hard, agreeing with TikToker @julie.says.things in full.

@julie.says.things/TikTok

@julie.says.things/TikTok

@julie.says.things/TikTok

@julie.says.things/TikTok

@julie.says.things/TikTok

@julie.says.things/TikTok

@julie.says.things/TikTok

@julie.says.things/TikTok

@julie.says.things/TikTok

@julie.says.things/TikTok

@julie.says.things/TikTok

It's no secret among United States citizens that the job market has been incredibly difficult to navigate as of late, and it's borderline impossible to land a job interview, let alone the job itself.

Adding all of these other details, like the lack of health insurance and lack of advancement, are just salt in the wound.