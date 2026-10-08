Skip to content

Swedish Man Goes Viral With Hack For Optimizing Taco Fillings—And It's Honestly Genius

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Hilariously Stuns Fans After He Uses A Paper Plate In Viral TikTok

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson; Screenshot from Johnson's TikTok video
Kevin Mazur/Disney/Getty Images; @therock/TikTok

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson went viral with a video on TikTok about his "post-training meal"—but not for the actual meal.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 08, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

A lot of people use social media with the hopes of going viral and finding new opportunities or even fame. But many people who have gone viral would probably agree that their video became popular for a totally unexpected reason.

Even Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson isn't exempt from that possibility.

This week, Johnson shared a video of one of his favorite post-training meals, which he was trying out with a new protein for his future protein powder line, hopefully launching in 2027.

Included in the post-training meal were the protein powder and frozen blueberries, and on a separate plate, Johnson had an appropriately sized portion of cooked jasmine rice waiting to be added to the post-training meal. Johnson claims that he loves the flavor as well as the creamy texture that the rice offers.

While there were some comments from fans about whether or not they were interested in trying the recipe, many more fans were invested in one specific detail: the cooked rice was on a paper plate instead of a standard dish.

As the actor started to add the rice to the blender, he picked up the plate and folded it in half in order to funnel the rice into the blender without making a big mess.

You can watch the video here:

@therock

lots of questions about my post training meal - here it is/ approx 36oz water ice 10-15g creatine 1 cup frozen blueberries stevia 120g of carbs jasmine rice 70g of protein powder (this is a prototype protein I’m researching for my new supplement line I’m developing for ‘27 or ‘28 - want to take my time with this and do it the right way) I’ll eat a real food meal 2-3 hours later, pending my work schedule. Taking in roughly 4,000 calories per day. Holding conditioning and lean quality tissue very nicely with these macros. Current weight 236lbs. Best I’ve ever felt. Have a productive week and keep doing the thing 🗡️ 🛡️

Fans loved that even a major celebrity like The Rock still uses paper plates, even when indirectly promoting his future protein powder line.

@therock/TikTok

@therock/TikTok

@therock/TikTok

@therock/TikTok

@therock/TikTok

@therock/TikTok

@therock/TikTok

@therock/TikTok

@therock/TikTok

@therock/TikTok

It's so easy to imagine that celebrities are fancy people who only appreciate the finer things in life, but the truth of the matter is that many talented people are still very normal with normal interests and habits.

All the same, it's pretty cool to see The Rock taking care of himself with a workout and a post-training meal, only to use a paper plate during the preparation.

Latest News

Screenshots from @julie.says.things' TikTok video
Trending

TikToker's Viral Video About The Struggles Of Trying To Work In America Hits A Nerve

Donald Trump
Viral Post

People Just Noticed A Telling Detail About The Suit That Trump Wore To A Recent Rally—And Yikes

Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge cheers on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
Music

Blink-182's Tom DeLonge Gets Emotional As Stadium Full Of Padres Fans Belt Out 'All The Small Things'

Skyler Gisondo
Celebrities

A Photo Of 'Superman' Star Skyler Gisondo From 2015 Is Sparking Hilarious Memes—And Even Skyler Is Cracking Up

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Susan Collins; Troy Jackson
CBS 13/FOX 23

Susan Collins Gets Boast About Cheaper Road Salt Turned Right Back On Her By Dem Opponent In Epic Debate Moment

Back in September after Maine incumbent GOP Senator Susan Collins bragged about which Canadian tariffs she had gotten MAGA Republican President Donald Trump to roll back, C-SPAN asked her midterm opponent, state Democratic Senator Troy Jackson, to respond.

In his response, Jackson outlined how Trump's trade war with Canada was impacting Maine, including its effects on tourism, sales of woodland industry byproducts, and Canadian shoppers buying from border town stores in Maine.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD Vance carrying his child
Fox News

MAGA Influencer Dragged After Heaping Fawning Praise On JD Vance For Simply Carrying His Baby

MAGA pro-birth activist Anna Lulis drew mockery online after she heaped praise on Republican Vice President JD Vance for the amazing feat of carrying his own child.

Lulis, who preaches...

Keep ReadingShow less
President Donald Trump (left) and Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought (right).
LiveNow from Fox; Al Drago/Getty Images

President Donald Trump teased mysterious “big surprises” involving Project 2025 architect Russ Vought ahead of the midterms, raising concerns about potential election interference.

With just a few weeks remaining until the November 3 midterm elections, President Donald Trump appears to have a few tricks up his sleeve.

And the commander-in-chief isn't content to keep them there. With control of Congress on the line, he's teasing some “big surprises”—and his chosen accomplice has already helped reshape Washington for the worse.

Keep ReadingShow less
Glen Powell
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Glen Powell Sparks Debate After Explaining Why He Doesn't 'Like' To Talk About Politics

Actor Glen Powell, who stars in Hulu's sports comedy series Chad Powers, told Esquire magazine that he remains silent about politics because his "calling is elsewhere."

The Austin, Texas, native—who still calls the state home after having bought himself and each of his family members homes there—is best known for roles in the Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick, the Twister sequel/reboot Twisters, and the Running Man remake.

Keep ReadingShow less
screenshot from Alabama MAGA rally video
The Good Liars/YouTube

'The Good Liars' Just Asked MAGA Voters What Socialism Is—And The Ignorance Is Real

The Good Liars, a political comedy and satire duo made up of Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler, have been attending political rallies, conservative conferences, and public events to conduct deadpan interviews with politicians and attendees since they first formed in 2011 during the Occupy Wall Street movement.

Since Donald Trump came down that golden escalator in 2015 to announce his presidential candidacy, the MAGA movement has given them plenty of material to work with for their YouTube channel. The Good Liars often attend MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's rallies.

Keep ReadingShow less