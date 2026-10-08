Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Hilariously Stuns Fans After He Uses A Paper Plate In Viral TikTok

A lot of people use social media with the hopes of going viral and finding new opportunities or even fame. But many people who have gone viral would probably agree that their video became popular for a totally unexpected reason.

Even Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson isn't exempt from that possibility.

This week, Johnson shared a video of one of his favorite post-training meals, which he was trying out with a new protein for his future protein powder line, hopefully launching in 2027.

Included in the post-training meal were the protein powder and frozen blueberries, and on a separate plate, Johnson had an appropriately sized portion of cooked jasmine rice waiting to be added to the post-training meal. Johnson claims that he loves the flavor as well as the creamy texture that the rice offers.

While there were some comments from fans about whether or not they were interested in trying the recipe, many more fans were invested in one specific detail: the cooked rice was on a paper plate instead of a standard dish.

As the actor started to add the rice to the blender, he picked up the plate and folded it in half in order to funnel the rice into the blender without making a big mess.

You can watch the video here:

@therock lots of questions about my post training meal - here it is/ approx 36oz water ice 10-15g creatine 1 cup frozen blueberries stevia 120g of carbs jasmine rice 70g of protein powder (this is a prototype protein I’m researching for my new supplement line I’m developing for ‘27 or ‘28 - want to take my time with this and do it the right way) I’ll eat a real food meal 2-3 hours later, pending my work schedule. Taking in roughly 4,000 calories per day. Holding conditioning and lean quality tissue very nicely with these macros. Current weight 236lbs. Best I’ve ever felt. Have a productive week and keep doing the thing 🗡️ 🛡️

Fans loved that even a major celebrity like The Rock still uses paper plates, even when indirectly promoting his future protein powder line.

@therock/TikTok

@therock/TikTok

@therock/TikTok

@therock/TikTok

@therock/TikTok

@therock/TikTok

@therock/TikTok

@therock/TikTok

@therock/TikTok

@therock/TikTok

It's so easy to imagine that celebrities are fancy people who only appreciate the finer things in life, but the truth of the matter is that many talented people are still very normal with normal interests and habits.

All the same, it's pretty cool to see The Rock taking care of himself with a workout and a post-training meal, only to use a paper plate during the preparation.