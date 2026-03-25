Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Wig In The New Live-Action 'Moana' Trailer Is Sparking Some Hilarious Comparisons

The big news out of Hollywood this week is Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Moana starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

And while fans are excited about the movie itself, it's been somewhat overshadowed by an unlikely upstager: Johnson's wig.

Johnson, who reprises his role as Maui in the live-action version, sports a wig that is somewhere between 1700s nobleman and Beyonce. Or maybe Chaka Khan. Or, in the eyes of many, Marty Supreme star Odessa A'zion.

Regardless, it's... really something! And it's pretty much all the internet can think about right now.

Disney's trailer for the new film has only been out for a day or two, but it's definitely doing its job of getting the movie plenty of attention!

For the unitiated, Moana centers on the titular character, played in the live-action version by newcomer Catherine Laga'aia, as she tries to save her village on the fictional Polynesian island of Motunui.

She is accompanied on her quest by Johnson's Maui, a shape-shifting demigod of the wind and sea who is responsible for her island's downfall. Using his mastery of wayfinding, he helps Moana on her on her journey.

- YouTube youtu.be

The film, which features songs by Hamilton creator Lin Manuel Miranda, was a massive hit in 2016 and the live-action version is sure to knock the box office out of the park as well.

If, that is, people can get over this wig of Johnson's! The animated version of Maui IS distinctive for his big, billowing mane, but people are really struggling not to laugh at the real-life version.

Many felt it looked like something right out of an SNL sketch parodying Moana, and several saw the resemblance to the aforementioned A'zion.

But many other wig-related examples came to mind, like several people who joked that Disney was obviously sourcing wigs from Tyler Perry.

Then there were those who thought Johnson resembled not so much A'zion or Perry but Weird Al Yankovic. Including Yankovic himself, who joked on Instagram that a still of Johnson in the wig was actually an audition headshot of Johnson for Yankovic's biopic.

In his caption, Yankovic quipped:

“We’ve told all the casting agents that the Weird Al biopic sequel is currently on hold, but they just keep sending in headshots.”

Yep, Johnson's wig has definitely made an impression. Whether it's a good or bad one, well...let's just say there's no such thing as bad publicity and leave it at that!

















Anyway, if you want to see Johnson and his wig in action, the live-action Moana drops July 10 at a cinema near you.