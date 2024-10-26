TikToker Leaves Viewers Stunned After Finding Out Her Mom Is Pregnant At Age 64

A woman on TikTok went viral after announcing that her 64-year-old mother is pregnant.
Take all the time you need to process that information.
TikToker Suni (@Suni_Palms) amassed nearly 17 million views after finding out her mom is with child, and viewers are equally as shocked as the mother-to-be.
In the viral video, Suni shared footage of her mother's visit to the doctor and captured her stunned reaction.
The TikTok started with the text:
“I can't believe my mom is pregnant at 64."
Showing her mother waiting for the doctor, Suni asked:
“So, how you feel about being a mom again?”
Her mother replied:
“I cannot believe it."
“What am I going to do?"
Sunni continued:
"Like, you are literally pregnant. Eight weeks."
She continued to ask different questions, but her mother's responses were all the same.
"I don't know what to do."
At the end of the TikTok, Suni asked:
“Who's going to be keeping this baby? Who's going to watch the baby?”
And her mom jokingly replied:
“What am I going do? Cause who's going to be keeping this baby?”
You can watch below.
Viewers of Suni's video had all kinds of comments, questions and concerns.
Many were floored—and terrified—over the possibility of a pregnancy at 64 years old.
@suni_palms/TikTok
@suni_palms/TikTok
@suni_palms/TikTok
@suni_palms/TikTok
Others mentioned Suni's future role in this baby's life.
@suni_palms/TikTok
@suni_palms/TikTok
@suni_palms/TikTok
And, of course, several had their jokes.
@suni_palms/TikTok
@suni_palms/TikTok
@suni_palms/TikTok
@suni_palms/TikTok
Suni did share a few follow-up videos of her mom discussing how to navigate this curveball.
In one, her mother reveals she is unsure if she is going to see the pregnancy through.
In another, viewers find out the identity of the father: 48-year-old "Reggie," who is not picking up the phone.
And in a response to doubters in the comments, Suni had her mother take yet another pregnancy test.
You can see the results for yourself below.
We are definitely sending positive thoughts to both Suni and her mother!