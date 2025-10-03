Skip to content

Reality TV Star Tiffany 'New York' Pollard Just Opened Up About Her Sexuality—And Fans Are So Here For It

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Elon Musk Now Calling For Netflix Boycott Over Claims They're Pushing 'Transgender Woke Agenda' On Kids

Elon Musk; Netflix logo
Chip Somodevilla/Pool/AFP via Getty Images; Cheng Xin/Getty Images

The X owner has joined a chorus of far-right voices calling for people to cancel their Netflix subscriptions over claims that the streaming giant is pushing transgender ideology on kids and is "discriminating against white people."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 03, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Billionaire Elon Musk is leading a boycott of Netflix, urging his far-right followers to cancel their their subscriptions over claims the streaming service is pushing transgender ideology on children and is "discriminating against white people."

Musk wrote "Cancel Netflix" in two separate posts in which he shared content from far-right influencer Chaya Raichik, the mind behind the conservative social media account "Libs of TikTok."

Raichik has made a name for herself by using "Libs of TikTok" to post hostile, mocking, or derogatory commentary about LGBTQ+ people and promotes harassment against teachers, medical providers and children's hospitals

In one post, she claimed that the series The Babysitters Club "pushes TRANSGENDERISM on KIDS, shames characters for "misgendering" and demands hospital staff refer to and treat a boy as a girl."

In another, Raichik claimed the streaming giant is going to "celebrate that the percentage of racially underrepresented directors and lead characters has been growing significantly over the past few years," claiming the company "openly boasts about discriminating against White people" in its inclusion and diversity report.

Musk retweeted both of Raichik's messages.

Screenshot of Elon Musk's share of Libs of TikTok's post @elonmusk/X; @libsoftiktok/X

Musk also shared an image portraying Netflix as a Trojan horse carrying the “transgender woke agenda,” which is depicted as tiny warriors with spears and shields. In the analogy, “your kids” are cast as the unsuspecting Trojans.

He added:

"Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids."

You can see his post and the image below.

Transphobic Netflix meme shared by Elon Musk @elonmusk/X

Of course, angry conservatives have taken the bait.


But others were quick to mock Musk and the conservative outrage.


Musk has gone off the deep end with the blatant transphobia the last few years and has been estranged from his daughter Vivian Wilson since 2022, following his refusal to accept her transition. In recent months, she has gained a significant following on Threads, where she frequently attracts media attention by criticizing Musk’s actions.

Last year, Musk claimed that Wilson was "not a girl" and was figuratively "dead," while alleging that he had been "tricked" into authorizing trans-related medical treatment for her when she was 16.

In response, Wilson stated that Musk wasn’t tricked and that, despite his initial hesitation, he knew exactly what he was doing when he consented to her treatment, which required approval from both parents.

Latest News

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Political News

Gavin Newsom Epically Trolls Trump By Turning Him Into Marie Antoinette—And We Can't Unsee It

Pope Leo; Karoline Leavitt
Political News

Karoline Leavitt Responds To Pope Leo Calling Out MAGA's 'Pro-Life' Hypocrisy—And Somehow She Made It About Biden

Screenshots of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez giving Capitol tour
Political News

AOC Saves The Day By Giving Bronx Middle School Group A Tour Of The Capitol Amid Shutdown

house with orange walls and red roof behind decorative fence
Trending

Homeowners Reveal Hidden Gems They Only Discovered After Buying Their Homes

More from News/political-news

John Gillette; Pramila Jayapal
@AzRepGillette/X; Win McNamee/Getty Images

GOP Lawmaker Sparks Outrage After Calling For Dem Rep. To Be Executed For Urging People To Protest Trump

On Wednesday, September 25, an Arizona MAGA Republican state Representative publicly called for the execution of Washington Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal because she urged anyone displeased with MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's job performance to exercise their First Amendment right to free speech and to protest.

Apparently, urging citizens to make their voices heard was a step too far for Arizona state GOP Representative John Gillette, who responded to a clip edited out of a longer video by right-wing account The Patriot Oasis (TPO). A quick scan through Gillette's X account media posts will reveal his political leanings.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from ​@nicolekatelynn1's TikTok video
@nicolekatelynn1/TikTok

Liberal TikToker Mortified After Discovering That Her Therapist Is Hardcore MAGA

There used to be a time where politics did not have to come into every room or be a part of every conversation. But in a world with President Trump and MAGA, it's not as simple as being Red, Blue, or Green anymore.

Now, the sociopolitical climate is dangerous for many people and still very stress-inducing for others. It's important to surround ourselves with people who make us feel safe and seen—and unfortunately, that might mean cutting out people who have "different beliefs" than we do.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @valerieelizabet's TikTok video
@valerieelizabet/TikTok

Teacher Reveals The Hilariously Familiar Way Kids Are Getting Around School Phone Bans

No matter what's being banned, or the reasons why it's being banned, kids will always find a way to access what they want.

What's funny is that teens in 2025 are now creating hacks to communicate with each other that will feel very nostalgic to Millennials.

Keep ReadingShow less
A Stamford marketing manager became just the fourth Wheel of Fortune contestant to win $1 million.
Wheel of Fortune/YouTube

Woman Wins $1M on 'Wheel of Fortune'

What would you do with a million dollars?

That’s the question Christina Derevjanik, a 34-year-old marketing manager from Stamford, Connecticut, suddenly had to answer after becoming just the fourth contestant in Wheel of Fortune history to win the million-dollar prize.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from Lydia August's TikTok video
@lydiaaugst/TikTok

Woman Offers Warning After 'Botox Fail' Leaves Her Unable To Open Her Eye—And Yikes

Only a person who has actually had a migraine can empathize with how severe the pain and related symptoms are, and only someone who suffers from chronic migraines can understand just how debilitating the condition can be.

Many migraineurs become desperate and ready to try anything to ease their symptoms, from changing their diet and exercise plans to even getting Botox.

Keep ReadingShow less