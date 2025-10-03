Elon Musk Now Calling For Netflix Boycott Over Claims They're Pushing 'Transgender Woke Agenda' On Kids

Billionaire Elon Musk is leading a boycott of Netflix, urging his far-right followers to cancel their their subscriptions over claims the streaming service is pushing transgender ideology on children and is "discriminating against white people."
Musk wrote "Cancel Netflix" in two separate posts in which he shared content from far-right influencer Chaya Raichik, the mind behind the conservative social media account "Libs of TikTok."
Raichik has made a name for herself by using "Libs of TikTok" to post hostile, mocking, or derogatory commentary about LGBTQ+ people and promotes harassment against teachers, medical providers and children's hospitals
In one post, she claimed that the series The Babysitters Club "pushes TRANSGENDERISM on KIDS, shames characters for "misgendering" and demands hospital staff refer to and treat a boy as a girl."
In another, Raichik claimed the streaming giant is going to "celebrate that the percentage of racially underrepresented directors and lead characters has been growing significantly over the past few years," claiming the company "openly boasts about discriminating against White people" in its inclusion and diversity report.
Musk retweeted both of Raichik's messages.
Musk also shared an image portraying Netflix as a Trojan horse carrying the “transgender woke agenda,” which is depicted as tiny warriors with spears and shields. In the analogy, “your kids” are cast as the unsuspecting Trojans.
He added:
"Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids."
You can see his post and the image below.
Of course, angry conservatives have taken the bait.
But others were quick to mock Musk and the conservative outrage.
Musk has gone off the deep end with the blatant transphobia the last few years and has been estranged from his daughter Vivian Wilson since 2022, following his refusal to accept her transition. In recent months, she has gained a significant following on Threads, where she frequently attracts media attention by criticizing Musk’s actions.
Last year, Musk claimed that Wilson was "not a girl" and was figuratively "dead," while alleging that he had been "tricked" into authorizing trans-related medical treatment for her when she was 16.
In response, Wilson stated that Musk wasn’t tricked and that, despite his initial hesitation, he knew exactly what he was doing when he consented to her treatment, which required approval from both parents.