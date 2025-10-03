Eric Stonestreet Hilariously Calls Out 'Modern Family' Costars For Having Mini-Reunion Without Him

Eric Stonestreet is keeping the Modern Family chaos alive—even when he’s left out of the group photo.
Earlier this week, Jesse Tyler Ferguson posted a photo of himself arm-in-arm with Julie Bowen and Ed O’Neill at a joint birthday party for Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, in West Hollywood.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, are also proud parents to two young sons, Beckett and Sullivan, and often share glimpses of their family life alongside these cast reunions—making the photo feel like both a birthday celebration and a family affair.
The talked-about Instagram post's caption read:
“The Pritchetts Sept 27 2025.”
The mini-reunion delighted fans of the ABC comedy. Ferguson and O’Neill flanked Bowen, who looked chic AF in a belted blush outfit—very much the kind of look Claire Dunphy would’ve called “effortless” after scheduling three PTA meetings and a wine night. But one beloved in-law was missing: Eric Stonestreet, who played Cam Tucker.
Never one to pass up a chance for a joke, Stonestreet jumped into the comments with mock panic:
“Where is Sofia? Where is Ty? Did he die again!?”
He was, of course, referring to Sofia Vergara, who played Gloria, and Ty Burrell, who played Phil Dunphy—and to the internet’s short-lived theory in 2023 that Burrell had actually died when he missed a full-cast reunion. At the time, Ferguson explained Burrell simply had surgery scheduled that day.
Burrell later laughed about the mix-up on Ferguson’s Dinner’s On Me podcast:
“After that whole thing, everybody in the cast was telling me that, you know, apparently I passed. But the only photos I had of me missing were me in the hospital from surgery.”
So yes, Phil Dunphy—and his magic tricks—are still very much alive. But Stonestreet wasn’t done with his playful interrogation.
He followed up with a string of faux-conspiratorial questions:
“Is there drama behind the scenes? Are you all fighting!? Do you hate each other now? Wait. Where am I!? Why am I not there!? Did I snub you!? Did you snub me!?”
Leave it to Cam to turn missing one photo into a full-on operatic plotline.
Fans instantly recognized the irony. Just last year, Stonestreet, Burrell, Bowen, and Ferguson reunited in a commercial poking fun at exclusion. In it, Mitchell discovers his family started a group chat without him—only for Cam to reassure him he’ll never be left out of the heart of the family.
Stonestreet summed up the Instagram situation with another wink:
“There MUST be SOMETHING going on!”
Quick, somebody get Alex Dunphy on the case—stat.
Fortunately, nothing has changed behind the scenes. The cast has stayed close since the show wrapped in 2020, reuniting for birthdays, dinners, and charity events. They even cheered on Stonestreet when he tied the knot last month with his longtime partner, Lindsay Schweitzer, celebrating the wedding back home in Kansas City.
Maybe that’s why Stonestreet couldn’t make it—still living on honeymoon time.
In January, Stonestreet described them as lifelong family:
“We are such a close unit. We all are in communication with each other. We all love each other. It was no doubt from the beginning of that.”
Because let’s face it—whether it’s on screen or on Instagram, this family can’t help but put on a show.
And true to Cam-level drama, social media piled on with jokes and pleas for a fuller family photo:
Over its 11-season run, Modern Family became one of television’s most celebrated comedies, earning 22 Primetime Emmy Awards, including five wins for Outstanding Comedy Series, along with a Golden Globe and dozens of nominations that solidified its place as a modern classic.
Although a long-rumored spinoff featuring Stonestreet and Ferguson’s characters never materialized, Stonestreet admitted he and Ferguson were disappointed.
Speaking to Graham Bensinger in 2024, he said:
“I think Jesse and I felt like they thought of us as the old guys, or something like that, that didn’t seem worthy of keeping those characters going. It just felt a little hurtful.”
He added that the series “would have been a slam dunk.”
For now, fans can look forward to Stonestreet’s next projects. He’s literally killing it in Dexter: Resurrection as a serial killer named Al, and he will also voice Minimus in Sofia the First: Royal Magic in 2026.Modern Family may have wrapped five years ago, but if Stonestreet’s Instagram comments are any proof, the Pritchetts and Dunphys are still the funniest—and pettiest—family on TV, on and off-screen.