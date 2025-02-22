Skip to content

This Single Mom And Her Kids' Reaction To Her Passing The Bar Exam Is Seriously Everything

Mom Slammed After Unplugging NICU Baby's Monitors So She Could Request Food From Nurse

Screenshots from ​@drsermedmezher's TikTok video
@drsermedmezher/TikTok

Dr. Seemed Mezher shared a video on TikTok of a new mom who filmed herself unplugging her premature baby's NICU monitors so that a nurse would come and take her food order—and viewers are livid.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
Feb 22, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
See Full Bio

We've all heard the saying, "To save someone else, you have to put your own safety mask on first," and even for parents, this can be true. We cannot care for others, at least not well, when we are not caring for ourselves.

But that does not give a parent the right to put their child's literal safety at risk, especially when the reason is (checks notes) a turkey sandwich.

New mom and TikToker Allie Ray from Texas went viral overnight for her "hack" for fast service while her newborn baby was in the NICU—and viewers are furious.

In the original video, Ray appears smug as she unplugs her baby's NICU machine, making it beep and sounding an alarm at the nurse's station.

Ray continues smiling with the unplugged cord in hand when a nurse can be heard coming into the room off-camera.

Ray then reassures the nurse:

"No, no, you're fine. It's not an emergency. I just was gonna see if you could bring me a turkey sandwich."

Many infuriated TikTokers responded to the video, from calling the new mom selfish and reckless to sharing how they never would have stooped to doing something like this while in the NICU.

But Dr. Seemed Mezher's response is among the most important, because he argues that Ray didn't just endanger her own child, but she also endangered every other baby who was in the NICU at that moment.

After Dr. Mezher watched the video with palpable horror and fury, he pointed out how he wished he could "unsee" that.

"My eyes want to retreat further into my skull after just witnessing this mother unplug her own NICU baby's monitoring device to trick the nurses into coming in so she could ask for a turkey sandwich."

Most importantly, because resources, nurses, and time are limited, Ray could have caused a casualty doing what she did, either involving her own baby or someone else's.

"Aside from the audacity of her recording the whole thing, she put her own premature baby in danger by doing that."
"Since apneic episodes where babies stop breathing can happen very suddenly in premature ones. And she would have distracted those nurses from the others on the unit."

You can watch the video here:

@drsermedmezher

Mother Unplugs NICU Baby for Sandwich… #really Allie Rae unplugging a NICU baby’s monitoring equipment is extremely dangerous, as these monitors are critical for tracking the vital signs of vulnerable infants. Babies in the NICU often have underdeveloped systems, making them prone to sudden complications like difficulty breathing, drops in heart rate, or oxygen desaturation. The monitors provide real-time alerts to medical staff, allowing for immediate intervention when a baby’s condition changes. If a monitor is intentionally unplugged, it can delay detection of life-threatening issues, putting the baby at serious risk. Additionally, false alarms from disconnected equipment can distract nurses and doctors from attending to other critically ill infants, potentially compromising care across the unit. It’s essential for caregivers to respect the role of monitoring equipment and communicate with NICU staff if adjustments are needed, ensuring the baby’s safety and the overall efficiency of care. #controversy #mother #baby

Viewers were furious, disgusted, and demanded better for the baby's future.

@drsermedmezher/TikTok

@drsermedmezher/TikTok

@drsermedmezher/TikTok

@drsermedmezher/TikTok

@drsermedmezher/TikTok

@drsermedmezher/TikTok

@drsermedmezher/TikTok

@drsermedmezher/TikTok

@drsermedmezher/TikTok

@drsermedmezher/TikTok

With the amount of negative responses Ray received, it would seem that she would feel some sort of regret, but Dr. Mezher was disgusted to see that she was pleased with the traffic her video was getting.

Ray's follow-up video featured the following text overlay:

"Two million people have seen you put your NICU baby at risk over a turkey sandwich."

Smiling in the follow-up video, Ray said:

"Half a million views! All it's gonna do is bring more traction to my page and more money to my pocket, so..."

Disgusted, Dr. Mezher was relieved to report that the new mom had been reported to Child Protective Services (CPS), but little else is known about her involvement with the baby.

It's heart-wrenching to know what some people go through just to try to become parents, while others would be willing to risk everything for a sandwich.

