Skip to content

Hillary Clinton Calls Out The Real Reason Trump Deployed Troops To LA—And She's Spot On

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

GOP Rep. Tried To Trash The 'Big Beautiful Bill' On X—And Got Called Out Hard By A Community Note

Scott Perry
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Republican Rep. Scott Perry sounded the alarm on Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill as it heads to the Senate—and was quickly exposed by a community note on X for having voted for it.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJun 09, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Pennsylvania MAGA GOP Representative Scott Perry is joining the queue of rats jumping off the sinking ship of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill.

However, unlike Georgia and Nebraska MAGA Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Mike Flood, who both claimed they had no idea what was in the tax and spending cuts bill when they voted for it, Perry just trashed the bill as bad legislation.

On X, Perry reposted tech investor and former Trump administration member Elon Musk's condemnation of the One Big Beautiful Bill, while omitting a key detail.

But the folks on X were quick to provide some facts to Perry's X repost, wherein he wrote:

"So [Elon Musk] is right to call out House Leadership. I wish I had a nickel for every time the [Freedom Caucus] sounded the alarm and nobody listened, only to find out the hard way we were right all along."
"We expect MASSIVE improvements from the Senate before it gets back to the House."

@RepScottPerry/X

But X users quickly added context, via a community note, sharing:

"Rep. Scott Perry voted Yes for the bill."

As with all community notes, X users brought receipts, adding a link to GOVTRACK.US , which pulls data from the website of the Clerk of the House of Representatives for official voting records.

There, in no uncertain terms, is the record of Perry voting in favor of the bill he's complaining about.

clerk.house.gov

In the early morning hours of May 22, after an all night session of the GOP controlled House, 214 Representatives voted Nay—consisting of all 212 Democrats currently in the House plus two Republicans, 215 Republicans—including Perry—voted Yea, one Republican voted present, and two Republicans skipped the vote completely.

At the time of the vote, three seats formerly held by Democrats were vacant in the House, due to the deaths of those members of Congress in March and May.

With the One Big Beautiful Bill passing by just one vote, Perry personally had the power to stop its passage, but chose not to.

And people on X weren't going to let him forget it.

@@RepSwalwell/X



@RepScottPerry/X



@RepScottPerry/X



@RepScottPerry/X



@RepScottPerry/X



@RepScottPerry/X



@RepScottPerry/X



@RepScottPerry/X


A few people consulted with Grok—Elon Musk's generative AI chatbot on X—for clarity on Perry's motives.

@RepScottPerry/X


@RepScottPerry/X


@RepScottPerry/X

Perry referenced and tagged the Freedom Caucus in his misleading post that criticized the bill he voted for.

Considered the most conservative, most right-wing bloc in the House, the Freedom Caucus doesn’t publicly disclose the names of its members—although most trade on their involvement with the group—and membership is by invitation only.

The Freedom Caucus is a voting bloc, meaning any action supported by 80% of the members locks in the votes for all of the members. Created in 2015 to support fiscal conservatism, members came to include the most loyal MAGA minions, like its first chairman, controversial Ohio MAGA Representative Jim Jordan.

Other founding members were Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis and Trump's first presidential administration picks Mick Mulvaney and Mark Meadows.

A faction of Trump loyalists completely took over the Freedom Caucus in 2021—becoming known as the "MAGA Squad"—which included Perry, Arizona's Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs, Georgia's Marjorie Taylor Greene, Florida's Matt Gaetz, North Carolina's Madison Cawthorn, Texas' Louie Gohmert, Alabama's Mo Brooks, and Colorado's Lauren Boebert.

After her falling out with Boebert, the caucus voted to expel Greene.

Perry's Yea vote implies the entire Freedom Cause voted to support Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill—making his post claiming the group "sounded the alarm" even more hypocritical.

Latest News

Screenshots from @MileyEdition's Twitter (X) video of Cyrus singing to heckling fans at the Tribeca Film Festival
Celebrities

Fans Heckle Miley Cyrus Into Singing After Assuming $800 Movie Premiere Was A Concert

​Tom Felton; JK Rowling
Celebrities

'Harry Potter' Star Sparks Backlash After Admitting He's Not 'Attuned' To Controversy Around JK Rowling's Anti-Trans Views

Screenshots of President Donald Trump and Marcio Rubio tripping on the stairs while boarding Air Force One
Donald Trump

Trump And Rubio Both Stumbled While Climbing Up Stairs Of Air Force One—And The Hypocrisy Is Rich

Laura Loomer; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Political News

Far-Right Activist Slammed After Criticizing AOC For Gaining Weight Since Being Elected To Congress

More from News

Finneas
Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for SBIFF

Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas Slams Cops After Getting Tear-Gassed At Peaceful LA Protest

Singer and producer Finneas O'Connell—the brother of singer Billie Eilish—spoke out in an Instagram story after he was tear-gassed at a peaceful protest in downtown Los Angeles in response to President Donald Trump's immigration raids.

Trump ordered the deployment of active-duty U.S. Marines and an additional 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles late Monday, vowing that protesters opposing immigration arrests would be “hit harder” than ever before.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Gavin Newsom; Tom Homan
MSNBC; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Gavin Newsom Dares Trump And His 'Border Czar' To Arrest Him For 'Impeding' ICE In Fiery Rant

California Governor Gavin Newsom dared President Donald Trump and Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan to arrest him for "impeding" Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents amid clashes between law enforcement and protesters in Los Angeles in response to the Trump administration's immigration raids.

California National Guard troops arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday after Trump signed an order deploying 2,000 service members to crackdown on escalating immigration protests. Demonstrators are demanding that ICE stand down after raiding multiple locations across the city including in Compton and Paramount.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman covering her face crying
Photo by Fa Barboza on Unsplash

People Share Things An Ex Said That Completely Broke Them

There's nothing quite like being kicked when you're down.

Unless of course it's your ex saying one of the most hurtful things you've ever heard. That hurts more.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mark Hamill; Demi Moore
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube; Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Mark Hamill Recalls Demi Moore's Hilarious Reaction To His Pants Falling Down At BAFTAs

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Mark Hamill was prompted by the show's host to talk about his experience as a presenter at the 78th British Academy Film Awards—the BAFTAs—back in February.

The Star Wars icon was tapped to present the Best Film trophy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jonathan Groff; Keanu Reeves
CBS

Keanu Reeves' Reaction While Being Caressed By Jonathan Groff During Tonys Performance Is An Instant Classic

Listen, basically all of us are in love with Keanu Reeves to one degree or another, right? The bone structure, the easygoing, unproblematic personality, the desire for women his own age—he's a breed of movie star you just kind of don't get anymore!

So naturally, Jonathan Groff couldn't resist getting a bit forward with Reeves at last night's Tony Awards. And fans are loving it.

Keep ReadingShow less