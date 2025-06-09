GOP Rep. Tried To Trash The 'Big Beautiful Bill' On X—And Got Called Out Hard By A Community Note

Pennsylvania MAGA GOP Representative Scott Perry is joining the queue of rats jumping off the sinking ship of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill.
However, unlike Georgia and Nebraska MAGA Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Mike Flood, who both claimed they had no idea what was in the tax and spending cuts bill when they voted for it, Perry just trashed the bill as bad legislation.
On X, Perry reposted tech investor and former Trump administration member Elon Musk's condemnation of the One Big Beautiful Bill, while omitting a key detail.
But the folks on X were quick to provide some facts to Perry's X repost, wherein he wrote:
"So [Elon Musk] is right to call out House Leadership. I wish I had a nickel for every time the [Freedom Caucus] sounded the alarm and nobody listened, only to find out the hard way we were right all along."
"We expect MASSIVE improvements from the Senate before it gets back to the House."
@RepScottPerry/X
But X users quickly added context, via a community note, sharing:
"Rep. Scott Perry voted Yes for the bill."
As with all community notes, X users brought receipts, adding a link to GOVTRACK.US , which pulls data from the website of the Clerk of the House of Representatives for official voting records.
There, in no uncertain terms, is the record of Perry voting in favor of the bill he's complaining about.
clerk.house.gov
In the early morning hours of May 22, after an all night session of the GOP controlled House, 214 Representatives voted Nay—consisting of all 212 Democrats currently in the House plus two Republicans, 215 Republicans—including Perry—voted Yea, one Republican voted present, and two Republicans skipped the vote completely.
At the time of the vote, three seats formerly held by Democrats were vacant in the House, due to the deaths of those members of Congress in March and May.
With the One Big Beautiful Bill passing by just one vote, Perry personally had the power to stop its passage, but chose not to.
And people on X weren't going to let him forget it.
@@RepSwalwell/X
@RepScottPerry/X
@RepScottPerry/X
@RepScottPerry/X
@RepScottPerry/X
@RepScottPerry/X
@RepScottPerry/X
@RepScottPerry/X
A few people consulted with Grok—Elon Musk's generative AI chatbot on X—for clarity on Perry's motives.
@RepScottPerry/X
@RepScottPerry/X
@RepScottPerry/X
Perry referenced and tagged the Freedom Caucus in his misleading post that criticized the bill he voted for.
Considered the most conservative, most right-wing bloc in the House, the Freedom Caucus doesn’t publicly disclose the names of its members—although most trade on their involvement with the group—and membership is by invitation only.
The Freedom Caucus is a voting bloc, meaning any action supported by 80% of the members locks in the votes for all of the members. Created in 2015 to support fiscal conservatism, members came to include the most loyal MAGA minions, like its first chairman, controversial Ohio MAGA Representative Jim Jordan.
Other founding members were Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis and Trump's first presidential administration picks Mick Mulvaney and Mark Meadows.
A faction of Trump loyalists completely took over the Freedom Caucus in 2021—becoming known as the "MAGA Squad"—which included Perry, Arizona's Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs, Georgia's Marjorie Taylor Greene, Florida's Matt Gaetz, North Carolina's Madison Cawthorn, Texas' Louie Gohmert, Alabama's Mo Brooks, and Colorado's Lauren Boebert.
After her falling out with Boebert, the caucus voted to expel Greene.
Perry's Yea vote implies the entire Freedom Cause voted to support Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill—making his post claiming the group "sounded the alarm" even more hypocritical.