Skip to content

Woman Flips Her Car After Belting Out Ironic Britney Spears Lyric In Wild Viral Video

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Kate Gosselin Shares The 'Lasting Effects' Of Having Sextuplets On Her Body—And We Can Only Imagine

Kate Gosselin
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 star shared in a lengthy video on TikTok how giving birth to sextuplets had long-term effects on her body, particularly her bladder.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 11, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

TLC programming was a major part of Millennial and Gen-X culture, particularly shows like Teen Mom, Catfish, Jon & Kate Plus 8, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

If you were ever curious for a closer glimpse of Kate Gosselin, mother of twins and then sextuplets, and her life, now is your chance!

Jon & Kate Plus 8 featured Gosselin, her then-husband Jon, their twin daughters (Mady and Cara, now 25), and their sextuplets (Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden, and Collin, now 21).

Since the show aired, Jon and Kate have divorced due to allegations of Jon's infidelity, and Hannah and Collin have become estranged from the family, with Collin alleging that his mother was angry much of the time and took her aggression out on him.

Now on TikTok, the dialysis nurse and mom of eight is sharing her journey through infertility, unique pregnancy experiences, and giving birth to multiples.

Gosselin originally intended for the series to be three parts, then six, and eventually concluded in nine parts. You can find her full TikTok playlist of the nine parts here.

You can see Part 1 of the series here:

@kate.gosselin

My infertility, pregnancy and birth journey PART 1 of 3 #storytime #infertility

Part 1 of the series focuses primarily on Gosselin's experience with infertility. After trying to get pregnant for about six months, she was able to pursue intrauterine insemination (IUI). The process did not work the first time, but after the second try, Gosselin gave birth to twin daughters, Mady and Cara, who went home four days later.

In Part 2, she explains that she and Jon decided to try for their next child, knowing that multiples were possible but never expecting sextuplets. But her hormone levels were incredibly high, and her ovaries were hyper-stimulated by the experience, making it easier for multiple pregnancies to happen.

Then she recounted the "now iconic ultrasound appointment," in which she saw all of the circles representing her future children on the screen for the very first time. It was such a lasting memory for her that she could remember all the little details about the room, what everyone was wearing, and what it smelled like.

Then Gosselin started detailing the many side-effects of being pregnant with six.

Her stomach was pressed up so high to make room for the babies that her stomach was compressed into about a one-inch line stretching across her stomach.

Her bladder, on the other hand, was pressed flat and low, making it difficult to hold or process anything. Since the birth of her children, her bladder's never been "the same."

There were also issues with acid reflux. While many pregnant mothers deal with this, she'd frequently wake up in the middle of the night with acid "flying out" of her mouth, all over the bed and floor, making her choke to the point that she struggled to breathe.

To get calories into her, her doctor even encouraged:

"Most people can't eat a candy bar for breakfast... but you can!"

Part 3 details the birth of the sextuplets, and while it might seem like there wouldn't be that much of a change between birthing one baby and more than one, that might not quite apply to six.

Part 4 covers how Gosselin almost had seven babies, but one was not viable, while Part 5 recaps the family's journey home from Hershey, Pennsylvania, to Reading.

Part 6 details Gosselin's experience with juggling all eight of her children and not feeling like enough, while the remaining three parts dig more deeply into the struggles she experienced as a mom of eight, dealing with troubles in her marriage, and figuring out how to care for so many children mostly alone when many struggle with one or two.

Viewers grew to understand that there was more to the story than television programming would have them believe.

@kate.gosselin/TikTok

@kate.gosselin/TikTok

@kate.gosselin/TikTok

@kate.gosselin/TikTok

@kate.gosselin/TikTok

@kate.gosselin/TikTok

@kate.gosselin/TikTok

@kate.gosselin/TikTok

@kate.gosselin/TikTok

@kate.gosselin/TikTok

Everyone parents in their own way, and most people have opinions about how other people parent, but it's hard to imagine how you'd care for eight children, especially with six of them arriving at the same time, without going through it yourself.

Latest News

Jared Moskowitz; Mike Johnson
Political News

Dem Rep. Bluntly Calls Out Mike Johnson Over Shifting Claim That Trump Was 'FBI Informant' In Epstein Case

Glen Powell; Chris Pratt in Guardians of the Galaxy
Celebrities

Glen Powell stirs debate on Hollywood change

Donald Trump; Charlie Kirk; Nancy Mace
Political News

Conservatives Get Brutal Reminder After Trying To Blame The Left For Charlie Kirk's Murder

screenshot of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris presidential debate
Political News

Video Of Kamala Warning Trump About Putin's Agenda Goes Viral After Russian Drones Enter Polish Airspace

More from Entertainment/celebrities

An 87-year-old Gramercy Park man and his wife fought off a pair of watch thieves in a scam gone wrong.
Eyewitness News ABC7NY/YouTube

87-Year-Old Foils Watch Thieves

Who needs another season of Mr. and Mrs. Smith when Gramercy Park’s own Larry Schwartz and Joanna Cuccia are already serving action-comedy gold? At 87, Schwartz casually knocks out 240 reps a day and chases off watch thieves as if it were just another warm-up set.

And Larry Schwartz wasn’t about to let some Rolex-swapping grifter make him the punchline of a TikTok crime wave.

Keep ReadingShow less
Anna Wintour Reveals Her Honest Reaction To Seeing 'The Devil Wears Prada'—And It's Kind Of Iconic
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images; 20th Century Fox

Anna Wintour Reveals Her Honest Reaction To Seeing 'The Devil Wears Prada'—And It's Kind Of Iconic

If you've ever wondered if legendary Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour has ever seen The Devil Wears Prada, the answer is yes, and she's finally shared her opinions on the film.

The movie, based on Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name, centers around the trials and tribulations a young writer endures under a legendarily icy fashion editor named Miranda Priestley.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Colbert, and crowd giving standing ovation
CBS

Powerful Line From Sotomayor's Scathing Dissent After ICE Ruling Ignites Standing Ovation On 'Colbert'

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor received a standing ovation during her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert after Colbert read a line from her powerful dissent following the Court's ruling that immigration agents can use racial profiling when conducting arrests.

The case was brought by several individuals detained during ICE raids. A federal district judge initially found the raids unconstitutional under the Fourth Amendment, which protects against unreasonable searches and seizures.

Keep ReadingShow less
Angry man yelling into a phone
Photo by Icons8 Team on Unsplash

The Best 'You Have No Power Here!' Moments People Ever Witnessed

We all know what it's like to go through something terribly frustrating and to wish that things would go even a little bit more our way.

But there are some people in the world who are so set on getting their way, exactly their way, that they aren't afraid to make a scene, write emails, or make phone calls to get what they want.

Keep ReadingShow less
Letter tiles that read, 'Scam'
Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

People Break Down The Biggest Legal Scams That Are Still Operating Today

No company is perfect, but there are now some operations at play that feel like scams, specifically to lock people into subscriptions and ways to force them to spend much more money, much more frequently than they used to.

Somehow, though, they keep working the system and finding a way to make these operations legal.

Keep ReadingShow less