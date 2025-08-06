Skip to content

Jim Acosta AI Interview Backlash

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

A Baby Was Just Born From A 31-Year-Old Embryo—And The Jokes Are Hilariously On Point

A Baby Was Just Born From A 31-Year-Old Embryo—And The Jokes Are Hilariously On Point
Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images; @iambfendii/Twitter

A baby named Thaddeus was just welcomed by an Ohio couple from an embryo that had been frozen for a record 31 years—and the jokes came in fast.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossAug 06, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross
Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.
See Full Bio

Move over, Gen Z—there’s a new baby on the block—and he’s technically your elder.

An Ohio couple recently welcomed a son conceived from an embryo frozen for 31 years, setting a new record for the longest-frozen embryo to result in a successful birth.

Thaddeus Daniel Pierce was born on July 26 to Lindsey and Tim Pierce of London, Ohio. But his story begins all the way back in 1994—when The Lion King hit theaters, dial-up internet reigned supreme, and Bill Clinton was in the White House.

According to The Columbia Dispatch, Thaddeus’ embryo was created that year through IVF by Linda Archerd, now 62, who had undergone fertility treatment with her then-husband. After giving birth to a daughter, Archerd chose to donate the remaining embryos to the Snowflakes Embryo Adoption Program, run by the Nightlight Christian Adoptions agency.

Fast-forward to 2024: The donated embryo was successfully transferred to Lindsey Pierce, who became pregnant three decades after the embryo was first frozen.

Lindsey Pierce told The Associated Press:

“We didn’t go into this thinking about records -- we just wanted to have a baby.”

Records aside, the timeline is mind-bending. Lindsey and Tim were both toddlers in 1994, meaning their son’s embryo technically predates their earliest memories.

According to ABC News medical contributor Dr. Alok Patel, the age of the embryo is often not considered a health risk:

“If these eggs are frozen properly and they are thawed and pass screening, they can be just as healthy as an embryo created today.”

Thaddeus' birth is a testament to the advancements in IVF and the long-term potential and viability of embryo cryopreservation for families struggling with infertility.

And for those who slept through sex ed class—don’t worry, I got you. According to The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, in vitro fertilization (IVF) is basically high-stakes medical matchmaking for eggs and sperm—done in a lab, instead of a bedroom.

Doctors retrieve eggs from the ovaries, fertilize them outside the body, and then either implant the resulting embryos into a uterus or pop them in the freezer for later use. Success rates depend on a bunch of factors (age, number of tries, luck, money, vibes), but if you’re under 35, you’ve got about a 51% shot at embryo transfer working.

As for the Pierces, they’re now settling into life with baby Thaddeus, while the internet had a field day.

From '90s baby jokes to generation gap memes between mother and embryo, social media reacted exactly as you’d expect.













Meanwhile, IVF continues to make its way into political discourse. During his 2024 campaign, former President Donald Trump declared himself the “father of IVF” and vowed to make the costly process more accessible.

In August 2024, Trump promised in a town hall in La Crosse, Wisconsin:

“The government is going to pay for [IVF], or we’re going to get — we’ll mandate your insurance company to pay for it, which is going to be great. We’re going to do that. We want to produce babies in this country, right?”

But according to The Washington Post, no actual policies have been proposed or pushed by Trump’s team to mandate insurance coverage. The reality is, IVF can cost anywhere from $15,000 to $30,000 per cycle, and multiple cycles can push the price tag to $50,000 or more—well out of reach for many Americans.

Still, at least for the Pierce family, science, persistence, and a little faith brought Thaddeus into their lives—31 years after he first came to be.

Latest News

Siberian tigers at Aalborg Zoo in Denmark
Trending

Denmark Zoo Sparks Backlash After Asking Locals To Donate Unwanted Pets To Feed Animals

Pamela Anderson; Meghan Markle
Celebrities

Pamela Anderson Brilliantly Shuts Down Speculation Meghan Markle Copied Her Cooking Show

Donald Trump, JD Vance, Cody Campbell, Lawrence Taylor, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Bryson DeChambeau
Donald Trump

Trump Slammed After Appointing Registered Sex Offender To Help Launch Kids' Fitness Program

Screenshot of Mike Flood
Political News

MAGA Rep. Gets Brutally Booed At Nebraska Town Hall After Making Absurd 'Working Class' Claim

More from People/donald-trump

Screenshot of Palki Sharma discussing Donald Trump
Firstpost/YouTube

Indian News Anchor Epically Drags Trump For Demanding He Win The Nobel Peace Prize

Indian journalist Palki Sharma has gone viral for a blistering takedown of President Donald Trump amid calls from his administration for him to win the Nobel Peace Prize—a laugh considering this is the guy who recently bombed Iran...among so many, many other things.

Last month, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said "it's well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize," claiming that he “has brokered, on average, one peace deal or ceasefire per month,” and pointing to mediations he led between India and Pakistan, Cambodia and Thailand, and Egypt and Ethiopia, among others.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump
CBS

Video Of Trump Blaming Mike Tyson's Rape Victim On 'Letterman' Resurfaces—And It Speaks Volumes

A resurfaced video of then-real estate tycoon Donald Trump blaming boxer Mike Tyson's 18-year-old rape victim during a 1992 appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman has gone viral amid criticism of the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein scandal.

Trump has thus far declined to release the files said to contain detailed lists of some of the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Joe Kernen; Donald Trump
CNBC; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump Flails After Conservative CNBC Host Fact-Checks His Poll Numbers Boast During Live Interview

President Donald Trump sputtered unintelligibly during a live TV phone interview with CNBC host Joe Kernen after Kernen tried to push back on his claim that he has "the best poll numbers I've ever had."

Trump bragged that Americans nationwide are pleased that "foreign countries aren't ripping us off," only to sputter when Kernen pointed out that his poll numbers are in fact down with just about everyone except most Republicans.

Keep ReadingShow less
Back shot of a man wearing a straw Kasa, as he looks out at majestic mountains and a river.
Photo by Giau Tran on Unsplash

People Who Live In Tourist Traps Explain What They Wish Visitors Knew Before Coming

Travel isn't always easy.

There is much to plan.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sydney Sweeney; Jesse Watters
Fox News

Jesse Watters Offers Creepy Prediction For Sydney Sweeney's Future—And People Are Weirded Out

Fox News personality Jesse Watters offered up another creepy hot take about the object of his obsession, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.

This time, Watters incorporated Trump’s 19-year-old son Barron and 27-year-old registered Republican actor Sydney Sweeney into his fantasy.

Keep ReadingShow less