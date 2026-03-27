Delta Passenger Stunned After Opening Complimentary Cheez-It Bag To Find Just Three Crackers Inside

There's nothing as annoying as traveling when you're hungry, except maybe getting a snack that's nowhere near big enough.

During a flight with Delta Airlines, TikToker @kelligt received a small pack of Cheez-It snack crackers but was immediately skeptical when she looked at the packaging, which appeared to be completely flat.

The TikToker began filming and held up the miniature bag of Cheez-It crackers, showing the front first and then turning the bag sideways to show how flat the packaging was, making everyone wonder how many crackers could possibly fit inside.

TikToker @kelligt filmed herself opening the bag, peeking inside, and then tilting the bag toward the camera, revealing that there were a whopping three crackers contained in the package.

Looking visibly frustrated, the TikToker touched the bag to the camera as if to say, "Cheers!" and ended the video.

You can watch the video here:

@kelligt So hungry, happy @delta gave me these delicious @Cheez-It to enjoy 😊

Fellow TikTokers cracked jokes about the poor quality of the snack.

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Even Cheez-It chimed in, saying that three crackers were simply not enough.

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After connecting with the Cheez-It company, the TikToker shared a follow-up video to show what the snack brand had sent her to make up for the very light in-flight fare.

Weirdly enough, when the TikToker opened the box from the brand, she received a red and yellow Cheez-It ball cap, a bright red hoodie with the company's logo on it, what appeared to be a small, red tote bag with Cheez-It designs all over the bag, and a bunch of packing material.

Despite reaching out to her about the lack of food on the flight, they sent her no actual snacks!

You can watch the video here:

@kelligt Replying to @Cheez-It guess you really only wanted me to have 3?

Fellow TikTokers were flummoxed by how this box of branded gear made the situation better.

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It had to have been frustrating to expect a snack to hold herself over during the flight, only to receive three little crackers.

Then, when the snack company itself reached out to address the issue, they only sent branded products for her to advertise the company, without providing her with any of the snacks that the flight had failed to give her!

We all fumble sometimes, but at least we usually make up for it. Despite how comfy and cozy that red hoodie looks, this feels like a double fumble!