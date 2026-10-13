Bryan Cranston Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To His 'Breaking Bad' Son After His Death By Suicide At Age 34: 'I'm In Deep Despair'

Content warning: discussions of depression and suicide.

RJ Mitte has tragically died by suicide at the age of 34.

Mitte portrayed Walter "Flynn" White, Jr., throughout all five seasons of the hit television show Breaking Bad, the son of the main character, Walter White. Born with cerebral palsy, Mitte was also a disability rights advocate for the general public and actors like him.

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston, who was RJ Mitte's on-screen father on the show, penned a touching tribute for him on Facebook and Instagram, where he asked a question many must be thinking: "Why?"



Cranston wrote:

"I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on 'Breaking Bad' has died."

"I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm. Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never - ever - allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything."

"He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination.Always listening to the advice that his TV parents (Anna Gunn and myself) gave him - but being a teenager, sometimes mischievously ignoring the counsel in order to learn the hard way…"

"He was one of the stars of a hit TV show - but still a kid. That kid was pretty raw when we started shooting the pilot in February of 2007, but little by little we watched him grow into a really fine actor."

"He parlayed his experience on the show to be a vocal advocate for performers with disabilities, and was the head of a philanthropic organization with a focus on helping the disabled community."

"All that promise and potential now is such a loss."

"It is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life. Why?"

"We were texting each other just a few weeks ago - figuring out when we could meet for lunch."

"I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future… But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on 'Breaking Bad' dimmed…"

"I’ll miss you, son."



Cranston ended his tribute with resources for those who are in need.

"I can’t stop there without imploring anyone who is contemplating suicide to please call for the support you need at 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (https://988lifeline.org/)."

"There is hope."

You can see his tribute to Mitte here:

Fans were heartbroken over Mitte's death and Cranston's tribute to him.

@bryancranston/Instagram

@bryancranston/Instagram

@bryancranston/Instagram

@bryancranston/Instagram

@bryancranston/Instagram

@bryancranston/Instagram

@bryancranston/Instagram

@bryancranston/Instagram

@bryancranston/Instagram

@bryancranston/Instagram

Other actors from Breaking Bad also wrote tributes for Mitte, including Dean Norris, who played Hank Schrader on the show, and Aaron Paul, who portrayed Jesse Pinkman.

Norris called RJ Mitte's death "heartbreaking" and wrote:

“Though RJ didn’t play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set. He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed."

"I can’t believe it. Thinking of him and his family.”

Paul similarly wrote of his heartbreak:

"I am heartbroken over this news."

"RJ, I love you, my friend. You will be missed."

"And to whoever happens to be reading this, please know you are loved, and you are not alone. Always remember that.”

We hope Mitte's family finds comfort and peace after his loss.





If you or someone you know is struggling, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 .