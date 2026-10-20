Kaia Gerber Opens Up About Brother Presley's Death At 27 With Heartbreaking Tribute: 'I Was Born Loving You'

Actor and model Kaia Gerber has opened up about the tragic death of her brother Presley Gerber last month.
Gerber, the daughter of model Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, penned a heartfelt post for Instagram in which she mourned her beloved "prez."
Presley Gerber passed away at the age of just 27 on September 20 at a rehab center, where he was undergoing treatment for the addiction and mental health issues he was so outspoken about during his short life.
In her post, Gerber, 25, shared her experience of grief, and poured out her love for her departed brother.
Gerber wrote:
“Prez, i don’t have the words. and maybe the tiny mercy is that we don’t need them all along."
"Words fail and words subtract and words summarize and words always lack truth. And how naive of me to believe that language could transcend grief.”
She wrote that she has read several books on grieving since September 20, but none of them have provided "the answers" to help process "the magnitude of losing you."
She went on to say:
"You know how much i loved being your sister. It has always been, and will forever be, my favorite thing about myself."
"I came into this world with a white-knuckle grip around you. i had more love for you than i knew what to do with."
"And now that it has nowhere obvious to go, I’m certain it’s going to swallow me whole.”
For anyone who's ever lost someone, especially someone young, that about sums it up.
If the words don't make it obvious the Gerber siblings were close, the images Gerber included in her post certainly do.
In one adorable video clip, the pair are seen dancing together as little tots. In another photo, they gaze at the ocean together, taking in the waves as if they'd like to run in together.
Gerber went on to further describe her grief with a clarity that is almost palpable even to a stranger.
“To say loving you was the easiest thing in the world would imply that it required any effort at all. I was born loving you. I will die loving you. There was never anything else.”
In the comments, many of Gerber's celebrity friends poured out their hearts toward her and her family, and many memorialized Presley in their own ways.
@lisarinna/Instagram
@michellevisage/Instagram
@jtfirstman/instagram
@dovecameron/Instagram
@parishilton/Instagram
@reesewitherspoon/Instagram
@caradelavigne/Instagram
@gracieabrams/Instagram
@itsnicolewallace/Instagram
Gerber finished her post with a reference to Nobel-winning physicist Richard Feynman's famous 1946 love letter to his wife upon her death, which read in part:
"You, dead, are so much better than anyone else alive... My darling wife, I do adore you. I love my wife. My wife is dead. P.S. Please excuse my not mailing this — but I don't know your new address."
Gerber's version read:
“My darling brother, i do adore you. I love my brother. My brother is dead. And this party sucks so bad without you, prez.”
That pretty much says it all.