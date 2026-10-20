Kaia Gerber Opens Up About Brother Presley's Death At 27 With Heartbreaking Tribute: 'I Was Born Loving You'

During an October 14 appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan revisited his objections to Democratic policies, including COVID-19 mandates and immigration enforcement.

Douglas had a more pressing question:

"I know that's how you felt. What I'm curious about is, how do you feel now?"

Perhaps dear Rogan would blame Mercury retrograde? Claim Trump was simply misunderstood? Suggest everyone try a cold plunge before passing judgment?

But lo and behold, the podcaster had some buyer's remorse of his own to unpack:

"What Trump stood for, some of it turned out to not be real."

And what, exactly, wasn't real? Trump's promise to avoid new wars, apparently. Because the United States has been fighting Iran since February 28, and nearly eight months later, nobody seems to have found the cancellation button.

Rogan described the conflict as a "giant quagmire" with no easy way out:

"I do not like this Iran war in any way, shape, or form. It doesn’t make any sense for us. It seems like it’s getting really out of hand. They were trying to get every single president, including Trump in his first term, to do this."

This wasn't a sudden change of heart. Rogan had been criticizing the war since at least July, questioning why a president elected partly on keeping America out of foreign conflicts had gotten the country into another one.

Watch Rogan discuss his most recent frustration with the war below:

Michael Douglas GRILLS Rogan over Trump support #michaeldouglas #trump #joerogan #democrat @JoeBlow.x

Rogan also questioned the administration's immigration enforcement strategy, including $50,000 signing bonuses for ICE recruits and their seven-week training period. Apparently, even the guy who helped sell Trump to America has questions about the fine print.

Meanwhile, most Americans have to negotiate for a cost-of-living raise. But sign up for ICE and suddenly Uncle Sam is Oprah. You get fifty grand! You get fifty grand! Everybody gets a badge!

Here's what Rogan had to say about ICE's newest recruits:

Michael Douglas & Joe Rant On Trump! #joerogan #jre #joeroganexperience @JoeBlow.x

Yet Rogan's public criticism hasn't stopped him from enjoying access to the president. On April 18, he joined Trump in the Oval Office as the president signed an executive order advancing psychedelic therapy research —a cause Rogan had personally championed.

Here's Rogan getting the presidential treatment, disagreements and all:

Joe Rogan appears with Trump days after podcaster's criticism of war CNN

So Trump can apparently tune out Rogan's concerns about his administration. But the moment non-FDA-approved psychedelics enter the conversation? Clear the Oval Office schedule, somebody grab a pen—not an autopen—and let's make this shroom trip official.

And remember that delightful, family-friendly evening of cage fighting on the White House South Lawn? Rogan was there on June 14, commentating at UFC Freedom 250. Just your typical presidential gathering—refreshments, distinguished guests, and somebody trying to put another human being in a headlock.

He even commemorated the occasion with a post on Instagram:

After that conversation with Douglas, how much do you wanna bet Rogan's name suddenly appears on the Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving seating chart? The midterms are coming, and Trump might want to keep that particular dinner guest occupied with an unseasoned turkey leg instead of a microphone.

Naturally, the internet had a few thoughts of its own:









































Douglas, meanwhile, wasn't simply playing therapist to Rogan's political regrets. The actor, a Jewish, pro-Israel Democrat, also considered the Iran war a mistake. He questioned how Western and Israeli intelligence had so badly misjudged the situation and suggested Israel had helped persuade Trump to launch strikes that clearly hadn't gone according to plan.

You can watch the full podcast episode below:

- YouTube PowerJRE

Douglas was also there to discuss One Helluva Ride, reflecting on his life and career, his political views, and his concerns about authoritarianism. Those concerns add another dimension to the conversation, moving beyond Rogan's disappointment with Trump's promises to the broader question of political power and accountability.

With the midterms approaching, Trump's problem may extend beyond Rogan. The war has frustrated anti-war supporters who helped build his coalition, and the political consequences remain to be seen.

As for Rogan, the man has made millions giving people his opinions. Maybe it's time he spent a little of that money fact-checking them—or growing a spine to stand behind them.