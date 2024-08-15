Skip to content
Walz Rips Vance For Claiming Abortion Rights Isn't A 'Normal' Thing Suburban Women Care About

Tim Walz; JD Vance
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images, Fox News

After Vance was asked about abortion rights on Fox News and responded by claiming that suburban women only 'care about the normal things,' Walz hit back on X.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiAug 15, 2024
Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris' VP pick Tim Walz used Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance's own words against him when Vance shared his take on abortion rights during a Fox News interview.

During her interview with ex-President Donald Trump's running mate, Fox host Laura Ingraham mentioned a friend who expressed concern over why “suburban women” were so concerned about abortion rights now since it's not being "banned nationally."

She asked Vance:

"What do you say to suburban women out there who are marinating in this propaganda?"

The Ohio Senator replied:

"Well, first of all, Laura, I don’t buy that."
"I think suburban women care about the normal things most Americans care about."

You can see a clip shared by the Kamala HQX account here.


Governor Tim Walz then took to X himself and used Vance's "normal" descriptor against him, commenting:

“It’s pretty normal to respect a woman’s right to make her own damn health care decisions."



Social media users challenged Vance on his take on reproductive care in America.





Users asked Vance for clarification on what is "normal."








They also praised Walz for his shutdown of Vance.






The Minnesota Governor, who became the VP's pick on August 6 after President Joe Biden admirably backed out of his reelection bid, hasn't held back from calling his political rival "weird."

