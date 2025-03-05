Skip to content

Pete Buttigieg Epically Zings Trump With Cheeky Reminder About His 'Small' Win Margin

Vance Blasted After Latest Attack On 'Insane' Democrats Is A Spectacular Self-Own

Screenshot of J.D. Vance
Fox News

Vice President JD Vance told Fox News' Sean Hannity about how Democrats "repeat insane ideas" until people believe them—and critics pointed out the hypocrisy.

Mar 05, 2025
Vice President J.D. Vance was widely mocked after he told Fox News personality Sean Hannity about how Democrats "repeat insane ideas" until people believe them—and critics pointed out the hypocrisy.

Vance said:

“There is this crazy idea in the Democratic Party that if you just repeat insane ideas, eventually the American people are going to believe them. We actually think the American people are smart and we should listen to them rather than preach at them and I think that’s the core right now of the president’s political strength."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Did Vance realize that he was telling on himself and President Donald Trump?

The same man who has spent years lying about the integrity of the 2020 election and was last year convicted of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels to illegally influence the 2016 election?

The same man who has falsely claimed that President Joe Biden is behind his prosecution in the now dismissed election interference case and that he is the victim of a "witch hunt"? The same man who says he is entitled to personal attacks against his political opponents and suggested they be tried before military tribunals?

How about the man whose persecution complex is so encompassing that he openly panders to evangelicals and white nationalists by casting himself as a Messiah figure?

The same man Vance backs with no sense of irony?

No, Vance did not seem to realize this at all—and people were quick to call him out.



Speaking of conspiracy theories, Vance has spread them many times himself, including the shameful moment when he backed Trump's nonsense about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, eating people's dogs and cats.

He claimed Springfield citizens have described "the undeniable truths of higher car accidents, unaffordable housing, evictions of residents, overcrowded hospitals, overstressed schools, and rising rates of disease."

He also suggested "Harris's first strategy was to ignore these people and their concerns by protecting "illegal aliens" from being deported, even though the Biden administration has explicitly said that Biden tasked her with addressing the underlying causes of migration early in his term, and she was never responsible for managing the border itself.

He then alleged the media is engaging in "censorship" and said "the threat of violence is disgraceful of course, yet the media seems to relish it."

