Sabrina Carpenter Fans Claim Woman Peed On Crowded Floor While Waiting For Concert To Start

Fans who attended a Sabrina Carpenter concert claimed a fellow ticketholder in the crowd urinated on the floor while waiting for the singer to start the show.

Some people in the audience even complained of getting peed on as the perpetrator relieved herself on the crowded floor a few feet from the lip of the stage.

The alleged incident occurred on November 9 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, which hosted Carpenter's Short n’ Sweet Tour. However, it was anything but sweet as things soured before the event got started.



While there is no footage of the woman getting the potty started, one viral TikTok clip reporting the story showed the "On My Way" singer on stage performing.



The text overlay read:

“Imagine you are just patiently waiting for sweet baby angel Sabrina to come out when all of a sudden … "

The text continued with a photo of the floor-soaked aftermath.



"…A random girl squats down, takes off her underwear and pees all over the floor."

The clip ended with a montage of fans holding up their smartphones with the words, "I got peed on in the pit to see Sabrina," as if part of an answer for the Heads Up! mobile phone game.

Allison, a.k.a. TikToker @allisonsuarez, posted the video and wrote in the caption:

“At least the crowd had a good sense of humor about it after it was cleaned up…😭.”





@allisonsuarezmiranda At least the crows had a good sense of humor about it after it was cleaned up…😭 #sabrinacarpenter #concerts #shortandsweet





After a commenter asked if the woman got kicked out of the venue for the unsanitary violation, Allison posted a follow-up to provide more context.

Allison suggested the woman might've had too much to drink and avoided putting her on blast for the embarrassing situation by showing her in the video.

She said she was unsure whether or not the woman got "kicked out" but she was removed, at least from her seating section.



The TikToker then shared a brief video showing the face of the shocked security guard being informed of the alarming news and a cleaning crew member wiping up the odorous puddle.

Allison explained the woman had no excuse for what she did because fellow concertgoers were constantly accommodating anyone who had to leave their seat to get drinks or food and use the facilities.

@allisonsuarezmiranda Replying to @Abbie just woke up and my voice so gone but here is a bit more context #sabrinacarpenter #concerts #shortandsweet #pov

TikTokers were mortified.

One TikToker suggested that if the woman was that intoxicated, she shouldn't have been there at all.



The comment prompted Allison to clarify that people who saw her crouching down had no idea what she was doing.

They were shielding her out of concern she was "maybe too tired" and to prevent her from getting trampled as a precautionary measure.