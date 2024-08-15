Skip to content
Ryan Reynolds Jokes That Dogpool Was Movie's 'Intimacy Coordinator' In Hilarious Tribute Post

Ryan Reynolds as "Deadpool" with canine costar Peggy
@vancityreynolds/Instagram

The 'Deadpool & Wolverine' star gave a special shoutout on Instagram to his canine costar and her 'leathery, 32 inch tongue.'

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiAug 15, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Ryan Reynolds paid tribute to his Dogpool costar in Deadpool & Wolverine and joked that the 5-year-old pug and Chinese crested mix with a protruding tongue was the Marvel movie's "intimacy coordinator."

In the Deadpool threequel, Wade Wilson is instantly smitten with the canine, whose owner is a Deadpool variant named Nicepool (also played by Reynolds), when he first sees her in the Void.

The pup runs towards Wade, leaps into his arms, and hilariously starts licking his mouth with her long tape-measured tongue for a hilariously drawn-out moment.

It was pure puppy love, one that the Hollywood A-lister would never forget.

Reynolds posted a carousel of photos featuring his four-legged bestie and wrote in the caption:

"Peggy. Dogpool. Mary Puppins. She goes by many names. She’s obviously a very special cast member."

With Reynolds' sardonic brand of wit and humor, the sincerity didn't last long as he cheekily let fans in on a "secret."

The human dog lollipop wrote:

"What many don’t know, is that she was also the Intimacy Coordinator on #DeadpoolAndWolverine. Which was a complete disaster, start to finish."



The 47-year-old actor joked that this particular advocate and liaison between actors and production for intimate scenes broke protocol.

He wondered:

"What kind of Intimacy Coordinator says hello each morning by hurling her leathery, 32 inch tongue into your throat and down to the bottom of your stomach?"
"But I think the biggest problem is that she’s a f'king dog."

All was forgiven, however, as he concluded the post with:

"But I love this dog almost as much as she loves tasting me. She’s a good girl. @dogpool"

Fans were lapping up Reynolds' adoration for the lovable poochie.

@vancityreynolds/Instagram

@vancityreynolds/Instagram

@vancityreynolds/Instagram

@vancityreynolds/Instagram

@vancityreynolds/Instagram

Before her doggie fame, Peggy, a rescue, was named Britain's Ugliest Dog in 2023.

Despite her previous title, Peggy was destined for stardom.

Here she is appearing at a UK fan event alongside Reynolds, Jackman, and costars Emma Corrin and Rob Delaney in London on July 11.

She looks so at home on the red carpet.

According to Jules Tottman, Peggy's trainer, Disney found Peggy during an internet search after she earned the unflattering contest, though Tottman insisted the pooch was "beautiful."

On the set of the film, Tottman told People magazine that Peggy was initially "a little bit nervous" but added she "just blossomed and bloomed and became Dogpool."

Tottman explained the process of training Peggy, which started at home since film sets can be "quite scary," transitioned into a village hall with friends around, and was eventually introduced on the film set after the goodest girl gained more confidence.

Said Tottman:

"It takes about three months to get them really ready because you want to do it super slow."
"You don't want to traumatize them or frighten them."

Regarding their first scene together, Tottman said Peggy immediately took quite a licking, er, liking, to Reynolds on set.

"All the licking was just the funniest thing," recalled the Hollywood animal trainer.

"I mean, quite often, we had to cut because it was so hilarious."
"The more confident she got, the more she would get her tongue right in Ryan's mouth, and he was such a sport."
"Not once did he complain, and we just had so much fun."

@vancityreynolds/Instagram

@vancityreynolds/Instagram

@vancityreynolds/Instagram

Tottman said both Reynolds and co-star Hugh Jackman were "pretty smitten" with Peggy.

"She totally had them wrapped around her little paw," Tottman said.

No wonder the chemistry among the co-stars was so paw-pable.

@vancityreynolds/Instagram

@vancityreynolds/Instagram

Tottman hopes moviegoers who saw the film will be inspired to adopt a rescue dog.

"It doesn't matter what they look like," she said, adding, "They are all so special and so loving."

Deadpool & Wolverine, which is part of Phase 5 and the 34th film in the MCU, has become a bonafide box office juggernaut that has grossed $1 billion worldwide since its premiere on July 22.

Reynolds, who also co-produced and co-wrote the screenplay, has been paying social media tributes and shouting out co-stars who made surprise cameos in the irreverent action comedy, including Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Wesley Snipes, and Chris Evans.

@vancityreynolds/Instagram

It was just a matter of time before Reynolds gave Dogpool some love.

Perhaps he was saving the best for last.

