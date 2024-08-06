Skip to content

Trump Campaign Mocked After Claiming Tim Walz Will 'Unleash Hell On Earth' As Vice President

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Wesley Snipes Just Broke Two Guinness World Records Thanks To 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Wesley Snipes
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Thanks to Snipes' cameo as Blade in the new Marvel film, he broke two world records—including one previously held by Hugh Jackman.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiAug 06, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Warning: Spoiler alert for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Actor Wesley Snipes broke two Guinness World Records after making a surprise cameo in the MCU film Deadpool & Wolverine currently playing in theaters.

Snipes played the Marvel superhero Blade, a human with vampire strengths known as a Dhampir, from the titular Marvel franchise beginning in 1998 and in the sequels Blade II (2002) and Blade: Trinity (2004).

According to Guinness World Records, the 62-year-old action star secured a Hollywood record for having the longest career as a live-action Marvel character.

Snipes' unexpected cameo in the Deadpool threequel came exactly 25 years and 340 days after he first starred as Blade in the first film, which was released on August 21, 1998.

He beat out previous record holder Hugh Jackman, who first debuted as Wolverine in 2000's X-Men 24 years ago.

Since then, Jackman became synonymous with Wolverine after he portrayed him in all ten of the mutant superhero's live-action film projects.

However, it's worth mentioning the record here is for the longest duration in which an actor portrayed a live-action superhero, not the number of films.

The new record also surpassed the one held by Alfred Molina, who played Peter Parker’s conflicted nemesis Doc Ock in 2004's Spider-Man 2 followed by a 17-year gap until he reprised the supervillain character in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.











In the latest MCU film, starring Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson / Deadpool and Jackman as Logan / Wolverine, the title characters meet Blade after rogue Time Variance Authority (TVA) agent Mr. Paradox hurls them into The Void.

Wade and Logan team up with Blade, who is part of a resistance group along with the Marvel characters Elektra Natchios (Jennifer Garner) and Remy LeBeau / Gambit (Channing Tatum), and X-23 (Dafne Keen), to take on the nefarious Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

A planned fourth sequel for the Blade franchise starring two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali has been struggling to come to fruition.

Filmmaker Bassam Tariq was attached to direct the reboot project planned for a November 2023 release. However, in September 2022, Tariq announced he was leaving the director's chair "due to continued shifts" in the production schedule.

Filmmaker Yann Demange then signed on to direct the project in November 2022 after it had been delayed for a September 2024 opening, but it was pushed back again for February 14, 2025, due to last year's drawn-out writer's strike followed by the SAG/AFTRA strike

When Demange recently announced he was now backing out from directing duties, Snipes mocked the troubled Blade reboot with a cheeky comment on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

"Blade, lordylordylordy."
"folks still lookin for the secret sauce, ridin snowmobiles in traffic, kinda rough. Daywalkers make it look easy, don’t they?"


Currently, the new Blade reboot is planned for a November 7, 2025 release date.

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine continues smashing box office records with a worldwide gross of $824.2 million as of August 4.

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Tom Brady; Simone Biles
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

Tom Brady's Shocked Reaction While Watching Simone Biles On Floor Is Honestly All Of Us

Tom Brady could not believe what he was seeing when he witnessed Simone Biles perform her routine during the women's floor final at the Paris Olympics, and honestly, we get it.

The former NFL quarterback was in attendance for the final day of women's gymnastics, and cameras captured his expression as he observed the 11-time Olympic medalist complete skills that literally no other gymnast has, with two of them being her own original passes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Billie Joe Armstrong; Donald Trump
John Nacion/FilmMagic; Joe Raedle/Getty Images

MAGA Melts Down After Green Day Holds Up 'Severed' Trump Head—Except It's Actually A Mask

Once again, former Republican President Donald Trump's legion of very "weird" devotees are outraged over something that never happened.

MAGA fans are incensed that Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong held up a "severed Trump head" emblazoned with "idiot" on its forehead during a recent performance in Washington, D.C.

Keep ReadingShow less
Couple holding hands at a restaurant dinner table
René Ranisch/Unsplash

People Share Their All-Time Worst Date Experiences

Forrest Gump famously said life was like a box of chocolates because you never know what's inside.

That certainly applies to dating.

Keep ReadingShow less
Senator JD Vance and Simone Biles
X.com/American Bridge

JD Vance's Resurfaced Comments About Simone Biles 'Quitting' In Tokyo Did Not Age Well

Former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance is facing more criticism after a video of him criticizing Olympic gymnast Simone Biles on Fox News for withdrawing from competition at the Tokyo Olympics resurfaced after her incredible comeback in Paris.

Biles shocked fans worldwide when she withdrew from five event finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which were held in the summer of 2021. She eventually made a comeback to earn bronze on the balance beam, marking her 32nd medal across the Olympics and World Championships. Afterward, she stepped away from competitive gymnastics.

Keep ReadingShow less
An empty storefront sign on a highway.
a gas station sign sitting on the side of a road
Photo by Greg Bulla on Unsplash

The Companies And Products That Just Disappeared And No One Really Noticed

When certain companies go under, it makes national news and can be truly the only thing anyone is talking about.

Who could forget the painful demise of MoviePass, putting an end to a movie a day for $10 a month?

Keep ReadingShow less