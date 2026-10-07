Christian YouTuber Claims He Went To Heaven For 18 Days And Met Jesus In Bonkers Fox News Clip: 'Talk About Testosterone!'

Christian YouTuber Gabe Poirot raised eyebrows after he told former White House Press Secretary turned Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany that he met Jesus Christ while in an 18-day coma, describing him as a manly "mustang" filled with testosterone.

In October 2021, Poirot was seriously injured in an electric-skateboard crash. He was traveling at roughly 30 mph without a helmet when he flipped backward, striking his head and suffering a fractured skull.

Poirot was 20 at the time and remained in a coma for 18 days. He has said that during that period he experienced what he considers a near-death experience, claiming that he left his body, encountered Jesus, and visited heaven. He has since recounted the experience in a book and on his YouTube channel.

His account is attracting more attention after he told McEnany the following:

"Now with every single person I meet I tell them of the love of Christ and that he did it all for them and he died and rose again."

"I love how all these other testimonies, they didn't meet a female Jesus, they didn't meet a soft or passive Jesus. Jesus is a man and especially in America he's been misrepresented."

"There's so many cultural things that present Him as if he's just some tolerant guy; that's not the Jesus I met. He's a lion, but He's not a lion angry against me; He's a lion angry for me. He's a mustang on my behalf. He did it all for me."

Poirot went on to describe Jesus as "pure fire," adding:

"He's 5'11'', like six feet yet as tall as eternity. Like an ocean of love yet his eyes were burning white and red at the same time. Talk about testosterone! Like a mustang, I'm telling you."

"He's the Lion of Judah and there's a roar within his voice."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Poirot's comments prompted a response from one social media user who said they resembled a parody video from The Onion in which a little boy claims that heaven is not only "beautiful" but that "Jesus is there and he's bench-pressing weights."

Others are merely wondering what the hell is going on here and what in the world is up with Poirot.





If you still think Fox News is a news channel after hearing Poirot speak, then we don't know what else to tell you.