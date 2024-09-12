Madonna Reacts After Patti LuPone Brutally Refuses To Apologize For Calling Her A 'Movie Killer'

Broadway legend Patti LuPone thinks Madonna is a "movie killer" and she's sticking to it.
However, it appeared Madonna was not gonna have it when she posted a TikTok response to her musical rival's brutal criticism.
Here's what went down that added fuel to their feud.
LuPone is co-starring in the Marvel / Disney+ series Agatha All Along with Parks & Recreation actor Aubrey Plaza.
The two co-stars faced off on a recent episode of Hot Ones Verses, where celebrity participants interview each other while eating increasingly spicy chicken wings.
Reading one of the questions on a cue card, Plaza asked LuPone to walk back her seven-year-old criticism of Madonna and apologize to her for bashing her acting skills. But instead of making amends, LuPone opted to go for the hottest chicken wing, and it was a burrrrn.
So, that's a no, then, Patti? Apparently so, as there's only room for one diva in this town.
You can watch a brief clip here.
The three-time Tony winner, known for her iconic musical performances like Eva Perón in the original 1980 production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita and Rose in the 2008 revival of Gypsy, bashed Madonna's acting during a 2017 episode of Watch What Happens: Live with Andy Cohen.
When Cohen asked LuPone at the time if she ever discussed her portrayal of Evita with Madonna, who also played the Argentine politician, but in the 1996 musical film adaptation, LuPone responded by recalling the only interaction she had with the Queen of Pop.
At her opening night party, Madonna apparently told LuPone, "I'm taller than you" upon meeting for the first time.
LuPone then went on to criticize the "Like a Virgin" singer as Evita after she saw her performing the musical number "Buenos Aires" from the film adaptation, which happened to be playing on a screen when LuPone was on a treadmill.
"It was a piece of sh*t," said the originator of the role.
LuPone continued:
"Madonna is a movie killer. She's dead behind the eyes. She cannot act her way out of a paper bag."
Here is a clip from the segment.
- YouTubeyoutu.be
Those who watched LuPone's hot wing take on Madonna were eating it all up.
Madonna stans entered the chat and had words for LuPone.
Following the discussion, Madonna posted a TikTok video many thought was a retaliatory strike against LuPone.
She used rapper Bia's song “Whole Lotta Money” for the music clip, which included the lyrics:
“I don’t hang with jealous b*tches, that’s a weak disease."
"Hoe don’t run up, if you broke and in my business, thеn just shut up.”
Here's the TikTok clip of what many believed was a jab at LuPone.
Others winced at the bitter rivalry between the two iconic women.
Oh, what a circus.