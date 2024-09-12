Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Madonna Reacts After Patti LuPone Brutally Refuses To Apologize For Calling Her A 'Movie Killer'

Madonna; Patti LuPone on episode of "Hot Ones"
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation/GettyImages, First We Feast

LuPone chose to eat a 'death wing' on a recent episode of 'Hot Ones Versus' rather than apologize to Madonna for criticizing her acting skills years ago—and the pop diva seemingly responded with a video of her own.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiSep 12, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Broadway legend Patti LuPone thinks Madonna is a "movie killer" and she's sticking to it.

However, it appeared Madonna was not gonna have it when she posted a TikTok response to her musical rival's brutal criticism.

Here's what went down that added fuel to their feud.

LuPone is co-starring in the Marvel / Disney+ series Agatha All Along with Parks & Recreation actor Aubrey Plaza.

The two co-stars faced off on a recent episode of Hot Ones Verses, where celebrity participants interview each other while eating increasingly spicy chicken wings.

Reading one of the questions on a cue card, Plaza asked LuPone to walk back her seven-year-old criticism of Madonna and apologize to her for bashing her acting skills. But instead of making amends, LuPone opted to go for the hottest chicken wing, and it was a burrrrn.

So, that's a no, then, Patti? Apparently so, as there's only room for one diva in this town.

You can watch a brief clip here.

The three-time Tony winner, known for her iconic musical performances like Eva Perón in the original 1980 production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita and Rose in the 2008 revival of Gypsy, bashed Madonna's acting during a 2017 episode of Watch What Happens: Live with Andy Cohen.

When Cohen asked LuPone at the time if she ever discussed her portrayal of Evita with Madonna, who also played the Argentine politician, but in the 1996 musical film adaptation, LuPone responded by recalling the only interaction she had with the Queen of Pop.

At her opening night party, Madonna apparently told LuPone, "I'm taller than you" upon meeting for the first time.

LuPone then went on to criticize the "Like a Virgin" singer as Evita after she saw her performing the musical number "Buenos Aires" from the film adaptation, which happened to be playing on a screen when LuPone was on a treadmill.

"It was a piece of sh*t," said the originator of the role.

LuPone continued:

"Madonna is a movie killer. She's dead behind the eyes. She cannot act her way out of a paper bag."

Here is a clip from the segment.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Those who watched LuPone's hot wing take on Madonna were eating it all up.





Madonna stans entered the chat and had words for LuPone.




Following the discussion, Madonna posted a TikTok video many thought was a retaliatory strike against LuPone.

She used rapper Bia's song “Whole Lotta Money” for the music clip, which included the lyrics:

“I don’t hang with jealous b*tches, that’s a weak disease."
"Hoe don’t run up, if you broke and in my business, thеn just shut up.”

Here's the TikTok clip of what many believed was a jab at LuPone.




Others winced at the bitter rivalry between the two iconic women.

Oh, what a circus.

Latest News

Screenshots of Megyn Kelly and Donald Trump
2024 Election

Megyn Kelly Dragged After Blaming ABC Moderators For Trump's Poor Debate Performance

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Hillary Clinton; Screenshots of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
Theo Wargo/WireImage; ABC

Hillary Clinton Gets Shoutout For Her Advice To Harris On How To 'Rattle' Trump During Debate

Ahead of Tuesday night's presidential debate, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gave Vice President Kamala Harris advice on how to "rattle" former President Donald Trump—and her words paid off given how much Harris succeeded.

On Saturday, three days before the highly anticipated event, Clinton said in a New York Times interview that Trump would employ "a scorched-earth approach and will just try to tear her [Harris] down, which is his usual go-to strategy.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris during the presidential debate
ABC

Harris Campaign Hilariously Trolls Trump With Their 'Newest Ad' That's Just The Entire Debate

After Vice President Kamala Harris was widely seen as wiping the floor with former President Donald Trump during their debate Tuesday night, Kamala HQ, her official campaign account on X, mocked him with a new "ad" that's quite literally just the entire debate.

A CNN poll found that 63% of debate-watchers believed Harris won the debate, compared to 37% for Trump, while a YouGov poll showed Harris leading 54% to 31% among registered voters who watched at least part of the debate, with 14% undecided.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elon Musk; Taylor Swift
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Gotham/WireImage

Elon Musk Slammed For Ultra-Creepy Reaction To Taylor Swift Endorsing Kamala Harris

As you may have heard, Taylor Swift finally endorsed Kamala Harris moments after the end of her first debate with Donald Trump—and Elon Musk couldn't help but be skin-crawlingly weird about it.

In her post endorsing Harris and running mate Tim Walz, Swift referenced one of Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance's most enduring gaffes in which he derided Democratic women as "childless cat ladies."

Keep ReadingShow less
man and woman talking
charlesdeluvio on Unsplash

Women Reveal Which Questions A Man Should Never Ever Ask Them

When I saw the title of this article, I wasn't sure I agreed with its premise.

For one, my family's cultures—my Mother and Father are both Indigenous North American but from two different tribal nations—both recognized five genders. Viewing things from a strict gender binary doesn't always translate well in my thoughts.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rows of security cameras
Photo by Lianhao Qu on Unsplash

The Scariest Conspiracy Theories People Have Ever Heard

We've all heard some of the more common conspiracy theories, like about Big Brother or that the earth is flat.

But there are other, more obscure theories out there, as well.

Keep ReadingShow less