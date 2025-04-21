Will Forte Reveals Painful Bathroom Incident After Eating Hot Wings—And Ouch!

If you ever needed to be convinced of the importance of hand-washing, this story is as good as you'll ever get.
Will Forte recently appeared on Hot Ones, the YouTube series in which celebrities eat increasingly tongue-searing chicken wings. And it reminded him of a previous incident with the spicy food.
In another similar competition years ago, Forte had just finished eating his hottest wing and went to the restroom—without washing the incredibly hot sauce off his hands. You can... probably guess how that went.
Forte told Hot Ones host Sean Evans about the incident, which occurred at The Big Slick in Kansas City as part of a fundraiser for a local children's hospital.
It left him with far more than he bargained for. He told Evans:
"I ate this final wing, then I went to the restroom, and I had not washed my hands."
"And about three minutes later, my penis was like a f‑‑‑ing volcano. It was on fire."
Forte likened the experience to the common advice to never touch your eyes after handling things like jalapenos or hot sauce.
"I learned a lesson. That eye lesson, but also a penis lesson."
Take note, gentlemen!
Now obviously burning your wang off isn't ideal. But Forte's overall experience at The Big Slick seems to have prepared him well for Hot Ones.
Perhaps more so than everyone else who's been on it, Forte seemed almost entirely unfazed by the hotness of the wings, even the ones Evans found intolerable.
It left people on the internet deeply impressed with the strength of his resolve—and his tongue, of course.
Sorry about your penis, Will, but at least your Kansas City experience made you stronger.