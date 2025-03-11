Skip to content

Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy Skewers Trump With Brutal Jab About Falling Stock Market

Lara Trump Blasted After Saying People Should Be 'Kissing The Feet' Of Trump And Musk

Lara Trump on Fox News discussing Elon Musk
Fox News (via X.com/acyn)

The Fox News host furiously chastised Americans for not being appreciative enough of her father-in-law, President Trump, and his righthand man Elon Musk.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 11, 2025
Newly-minted Fox News personality Lara Trump—the daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump—was called out after she chastised Americans for not being appreciative enough of her father-in-law and his righthand man, the billionaire Elon Musk, who is actively gutting federal agencies.

In remarks to fellow Fox News host Sean Hannity, Lara Trump defended both men from attacks against their efforts to cut federal spending. But she was particularly passionate in her defense of Musk following a series of vandal attacks against Tesla vehicles.

Recently, an Oregon man was charged with illegally possessing an unregistered destructive device after federal prosecutors alleged he carried out two separate attacks on a "local car dealership" in Salem this year. This arrest follows a series of suspected arson incidents targeting Tesla facilities, including a charging station near Boston that was set on fire just days earlier. Similar attacks have also been reported in Colorado and Germany in recent days.

On this note, Lara Trump said:

"Once upon a time it used to be that there was a bipartisan goal of rooting out fraud, waste, and abuse."
"That everybody could agree on that until, of course, the person who was actually rooting out the fraud, waste, and abuse was Donald Trump, and alongside of him Elon Musk, and now if you notice they are employing the exact same attack him and take him down at all costs and any costs tactics that they used against Donald Trump."
"They’re attacking his character, they called him a Nazi, they’re going after his businesses, they’re vandalizing property, they’re doing any and everything they can to this man and it’s really horrific to see because, what is Elon getting for all of this?"
"You know, much like Donald Trump, he didn’t need this job, Sean. He’s not taking a salary. It’s actually laughable every time you hear these people on the left say Elon’s enriching himself and his friends. You just talked about it."

She concluded:

"This guy is losing money because of what he’s doing but he understands the importance of this moment. We cannot continue in perpetuity spending the way we are. We cannot survive as a country. So people ought to be kissing the feet of Elon Musk and Donald Trump for being the two people to actually do this."
“But these folks on the left are gonna continue down this path, and you know what? They’re gonna continue to lose the support of the American people. They ought to be ashamed of themselves.”

You can hear her remarks in the video below.

She was swiftly criticized because she sure said something that people in a cult would say.




In response to the criticisms of Musk, Trump announced his intent to purchase a Tesla “as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American.”

Trump claimed that “radical left lunatics” are “illegally and collusively” boycotting Tesla, which he described as one of the best automakers in the world. According to Trump, this boycott is a direct attack on Musk and his principles.

However, it is not illegal for consumers to boycott companies. The Supreme Court ruled in 1982 that the First Amendment protects Americans' rights to protest private businesses.

