Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Lara Trump Gets Swiftly Schooled After Doubting How Climate Change Could Cause L.A. Wildfires

Screenshot of Lara Trump
Fox News

The Fox News contributor attempted to claim that climate change couldn't be a factor in the deadly Los Angeles wildfires—and was given a blunt fact-check on social media.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 15, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

President-elect Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump—the former Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair—was criticized after she erroneously claimed that climate change couldn't be a factor in the deadly Los Angeles wildfires, only to be given a blunt fact-check on social media.

Firefighters in Ventura County worked to contain a new brush fire in the Santa Clara River bottom Tuesday as powerful Santa Ana winds raised the risk of additional blazes across Southern California, currently facing some of the worst fires in the state's history.

The strongest gusts of this latest wind event were forecast for Tuesday night, prompting Los Angeles County officials to urge residents to brace for potential power outages and prepare for possible evacuations.

The dire forecast follows a devastating week of high winds and dry conditions that fueled wildfires across the region, leaving at least 24 people dead and around two dozen still missing. The blazes have displaced more than 100,000 people, with entire neighborhoods reduced to ashes.

And in blatantly false statements, Lara Trump effectively politicized natural disasters that devastate communities and claim lives. In the case of the ongoing disaster in Los Angeles, Governor Gavin Newsom and other Democrats have consistently argued that California’s wildfires are exacerbated by climate change and global warming.

RELATED: Gavin Newsom Reshares Musk Interview With L.A. Firefighter To Expose His Wildfire 'Lies'

She said the following as Fox News displayed a chyron that declared that “Liberal jurisdictions double down on climate alarmism":

"These people cannot help themselves. No one wants to take blame for anything in California. Instead they're blaming climate change."
"I would really love for someone out there to explain to me how climate change is the reason that the reservoirs were dry, that there was no water in the fire hydrants."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Lara Trump was pushing a blatantly false conspiracy theory during her Fox News appearance.

In fact, California’s reservoirs were not dry at all, although firefighters did face challenges accessing the water at hydrants due to overwhelming demand and pressure issues.

The devastating wildfires, fueled by powerful winds and bone-dry conditions, broke out following an exceptionally dry period—Los Angeles received just 0.8 mm of rain from July 1 to January. During one of the state’s hottest summers on record, vegetation that had flourished during a previous period of intense rainfall dried out, creating ample fuel for the fires.

Trump was swiftly called out as a result.



Unsurprisingly, Lara Trump's statements betray her lack of understanding of the issues surrounding Los Angeles' water supply.

Scientists argue that the unprecedented winter fires highlight how extreme climate fluctuations, or “whiplash” conditions, are intensifying the likelihood of fires and other disasters.

Some experts contend that even the most well-equipped fire agencies would have struggled greatly to control the blazes in such a perfect storm of conditions.

State and local officials have faced scrutiny regarding their preparedness for the fires, especially after hydrants ran dry due to local systems being stretched to their limits.

Amid these struggles, multiple Republicans have dismissed the disaster, saying that disaster relief funds for California should be contingent on their willingness to adopt GOP policies, so Lara Trump's cluelessness is in good company.

Latest News

Screenshot of Pete Buttigieg
2024 Election

Buttigieg's Poignant Rallying Cry Not To 'Give Up' As Trump Reenters White House Has People Emotional

More from News/political-news

Kendra Wilkinson
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Former 'Playboy' Star Claps Back At Body-Shaming Trolls With Empowering Post

Kendra Wilkinson has had it with people coming for her appearance online.

The former Playboy Bunny and star of the reality show Girls Next Door, which followed the lives of live-in girlfriends at Hugh Hefner's mansion, recently shared a post on Instagram addressing some of the online criticism she had received recently over what people had perceived as a radical change in body from the 20-year-old they saw back in her Playboy days in 2005.

Keep ReadingShow less
Brad Pitt
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

French Woman Scammed Out Of $850k By Fake 'Brad Pitt'—And The AI Photos Are Something Else

A French woman was scammed out of $850,000 when she drained her bank account to give the money to who she thought was Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt.

Spoiler alert, it wasn't.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of angry Philadelphia Eagles fan behind female Green Bay Packers fan
@Basaraski/X

Eagles Fan Under Investigation After He Was Caught On Video Hurling Vile Abuse At Packers Fan

Spirited rivalry is par for the course when sports fans root for their home teams, and tensions can get exacerbated when alcohol is involved.

However, one Philadelphia Eagles fan attending Sunday's NFL game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly crossed the line when he berated a female fan cheering on the visiting Green Bay Packers.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikTok logo; Elon Musk
Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

TikTok Bluntly Shuts Down Report Claiming They Might Sell The Platform To Elon Musk

If you're active on TikTok you know that it's been quite an eventful few weeks on the app, as users wait to see what will become of it as the January 19 deadline for the proposed ban rapidly approaches.

But one potential solution that was floating around just might be worse than banning the app altogether, at least in the minds of many users: a purchase of the app by Elon Musk.

Keep ReadingShow less
Guy giving thumbs up
Johan Godínez/Unsplash

People Describe The Best 'Bro Moment' They've Experienced With Someone

The camaraderie between guys can extend beyond friendships as even strangers can communicate a non-verbal understanding shared between people of the same gender.

It's called "The Bro Code."

Keep ReadingShow less