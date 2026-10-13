Anne Hathaway Hilariously Stuns Dakota Johnson With Her Knicks Knowledge After She Didn't Believe OG Anunoby Is A 'Real Person'

It's been quite the year for OG Anunoby, whose historic tip-in during Game 4 of the 2026 NBA championships was one of the defining moments of the Knicks' 2026 championship, the team's first since 1973.

Anunoby skyrocketed to a whole new level of fame, making it all the more surprising that movie stars Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett didn't seem to know who he was.

At least until recently, when their Verity co-star Anne Hathaway set them both straight:

- YouTube youtu.be

While appearing on Hot Ones Versus, the notorious online phenomenon where celebrities are pitted against one another with the losers forced to eat chicken wings with increasing levels of heat, Hathaway was challenged to a "wild card" game, where she would need to identify former co-stars and collaborators through clues from Hartnett and Johnson.

While the latter pair had no trouble giving the Oscar winner clues for the likes of Matt Damon, Meryl Streep, or Julie Andrews, the duo found themselves dumbfounded when Hathaway put Anunoby's name to her forehead.

Johnson reacted to the name with a loud expletive, while Hartnett could be heard asking, "Who is that?"

Hartnett refused to give up, but Johnson was unable to shake off her disbelief, even refusing to accept that Anunoby was a real person, sharing her displeasure with the crew behind the scenes, who could all be heard laughing off-camera.

Upon Hathaway's insistence that her co-stars "free associate," Hartnett threw out "something that goes way back," followed by "original gangster."

The second clue seemed to ignite the lightbulb Hathaway needed, and she said Anunoby's name just before time was about to run out.

Both Hartnett and Johnson were visibly stunned, and Hathaway couldn't hide her relief and excitement.

When Johnson once again doubted that Anunoby was a real person, Hathaway expressed her admiration for Anunoby, while recounting his legendary play in Game 4 of the playoffs:

"Game 4 of the NBA championship."

"One of the greatest baskets ever scored by a player is OG Anunoby."

"It's poetry in motion".

"It's divine."

Hathaway then disclosed that her Knicks fandom goes way back, from sitting in the nosebleed section at Madison Square Garden as a child to courtside tickets having become her one annual birthday wish.

The Princess Diaries star then recounted how another one of her NBA wishes nearly came true, which was to catch a stray ball and throw it back.

When attending a Knicks game with her son, Henry, in 2024, a ball was heading her way.

Unfortunately, Anunoby got to the ball first, but ended up losing his balance, crashing into the stands and spilling Henry's popcorn everywhere in the process:

In spite of her son losing his popcorn, Hathaway described the incident as a "bucket list moment," particularly after being notified by the person sitting behind her at that game that she was "trending."

As the video went viral on X (formerly Twitter), fans of Hathaway, Hartnett, Johnson, and Anunoby all had plenty to say.



Hathaway seemed to grow in the estimation of fans and non-fans alike, while others were left shocked and disappointed by Hartnett and Johnson's lack of sports savvy:





































Perhaps Hathaway should consider asking either Hartnett or Johnson to join her courtside at a future Knicks game?

Regardless, it's safe to say that OG Anunoby is a name neither of them will ever forget.



