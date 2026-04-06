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Matt Gaetz Dragged After Claiming U.S. Government Has Secret Alien-Human 'Breeding Programs'

Matt Gaetz; alien making heart symbol
Brandon Bell/Getty Images; MediaProduction/Getty Images

While appearing as a guest on MAGA influencer Benny Johnson's podcast, former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz claimed that a "whistleblower" told him about a secret "breeding program" in which aliens are forced to mate with humans.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotApr 06, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's first choice for Attorney General is back in the news, but not because his replacement, Pam Bondi, just got fired.

Former Florida MAGA Republican Representative Matt Gaetz made a wild claim while speaking with far-right podcaster Benny Johnson. Gaetz said he was briefed about a top secret breeding program between extraterrestrials and humans being conducted by the United States government.

Gaetz stated to Johnson:

"I had someone come and brief me who was in a military uniform, worked for the United States Army, that was briefing me on the locations of hybrid breeding programs where captured aliens were breeding with humans to create some hybrid race that could engage in intergalactic communication."

Gaetz added:

"An actual uniformed member of the United States Army briefed me on that."

You can see his remarks here:

Gaetz then claimed the humans involved in the secret military program had been "abducted from war zones" and "the caravans of migrants"—in other words, refugees and immigrants could be alien-human hybrids. Gaetz said members of his staff were present when this "senior enlisted" United States Army member came into his Florida congressional office to brief him.

On X, where QAnon and MAGA continue to thrive—sorry, Truth Social—people fell into three camps: conspiracy theorists...




...Christian nationalists who giddily turned aliens into fallen angels and their spawn into Nephilim...

@_TheLoneFox_/X








...and those unlikely to believe anything coming out of Matt Gaetz's mouth, given his extensive history of lying.

@EliasGravesLit/X






@chirurgus84/X





@MichaelSalfino/X



@flyingspghetti/X




@EraRemix/X




It's worth noting that in addition to dropping out of contention for Attorney General because virtually no one in Congress supported his nomination and because of the allegations around his crossing state lines with an underage girl for the purposes of sex and paying women for sex, Gaetz was also accused of abuse of illicit drugs while serving as a Representative.

Gaetz resigned from Congress on November 13, 2024, immediately after then President-elect Trump nominated him for U.S. Attorney General and just before a House Ethics Committee report on his sexual misconduct and illicit drug use was set to drop.

Gaetz's resignation of his House seat halted the investigation into his conduct.

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