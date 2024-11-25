Matt Gaetz Has A Cringey New Grift After Resigning From Congress—And Here We Go Again

Former MAGA Congressman Matt Gaetz announced his next endeavor after dropping out of attorney general consideration last week, and it's giving people the dry heaves.
The embattled ex Representative from Florida, who resigned from Congress after President-elect Donald Trump appointed him as AG, withdrew his name from consideration minutes before more details emerged amidst the sexual misconduct allegations against him that he continues to deny.
Gaetz can now be found on Cameo, the personalized video-sharing website where fans can interact with high-profile individuals through paid custom-made videos.
His latest undertaking follows that of disgraced former GOP Congressman George Santos, who joined Cameo three days after his expulsion from the House last December.
Santos, a convicted felon who pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in August 2024, began offering personalized videos through Cameo for $500 each, presumably the starting rate for disgraced former lawmakers.
Gaetz is charging a similar amount so that you too can receive a private video message for all occasions.
Here is a screenshot of his profile.
Cameo
Social media users were creeped out.
People commented on the wacky turn of events in Gaetz's career timeline.
Last week, a source revealed to CNN that the woman who previously claimed to have had sex with Gaetz when she was 17 informed the House Ethics Committee she had two sexual encounters with him at one party in 2017, a detail that hadn't been reported before.
Minutes before CNN broke the story after contacting him to comment, Gaetz withdrew his AG bid, citing that his confirmation "was unfairly becoming a distraction" as Trump was preparing for his White House transition.
Trump subsequently selected former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.
In his Cameo bio, Gaetz bragged about his motion to oust former GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
The description reads:
"I served in Congress. Trump nominated me to be US Attorney General (that didn’t work out). Once I fired the House Speaker."
So far, his profile shows seven videos he's made, including birthday greetings, congratulatory well wishes for newlyweds, and a pep talk on launching a website.