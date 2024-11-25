Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Matt Gaetz Has A Cringey New Grift After Resigning From Congress—And Here We Go Again

Matt Gaetz
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The former MAGA Congressman, who resigned after his failed nomination to be Trump's attorney general, seems to have taken a page out of disgraced former Rep. George Santos' book.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiNov 25, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Former MAGA Congressman Matt Gaetz announced his next endeavor after dropping out of attorney general consideration last week, and it's giving people the dry heaves.

The embattled ex Representative from Florida, who resigned from Congress after President-elect Donald Trump appointed him as AG, withdrew his name from consideration minutes before more details emerged amidst the sexual misconduct allegations against him that he continues to deny.

Gaetz can now be found on Cameo, the personalized video-sharing website where fans can interact with high-profile individuals through paid custom-made videos.

His latest undertaking follows that of disgraced former GOP Congressman George Santos, who joined Cameo three days after his expulsion from the House last December.

Santos, a convicted felon who pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in August 2024, began offering personalized videos through Cameo for $500 each, presumably the starting rate for disgraced former lawmakers.

Gaetz is charging a similar amount so that you too can receive a private video message for all occasions.

Here is a screenshot of his profile.

Cameo


Social media users were creeped out.



People commented on the wacky turn of events in Gaetz's career timeline.






Last week, a source revealed to CNN that the woman who previously claimed to have had sex with Gaetz when she was 17 informed the House Ethics Committee she had two sexual encounters with him at one party in 2017, a detail that hadn't been reported before.

Minutes before CNN broke the story after contacting him to comment, Gaetz withdrew his AG bid, citing that his confirmation "was unfairly becoming a distraction" as Trump was preparing for his White House transition.




Trump subsequently selected former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

In his Cameo bio, Gaetz bragged about his motion to oust former GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The description reads:

"I served in Congress. Trump nominated me to be US Attorney General (that didn’t work out). Once I fired the House Speaker."

So far, his profile shows seven videos he's made, including birthday greetings, congratulatory well wishes for newlyweds, and a pep talk on launching a website.

Latest News

Jennifer Lawrence
Political News

Jennifer Lawrence Reacts To Trolls Saying She's 'Not Educated' Enough To 'Talk About Politics'

More from News

Screenshot of James Lankford; Tulsi Gabbard
CNN; Patrick T. Ballard/Getty Images

Conservative Senator Has Warning For Tulsi Gabbard Over Confirmation Hearings

In an interview with CNN's Dana Bash, Oklahoma Republican Senator James Lankford explained why he anticipates the Senate Intelligence Committee will have questions for Tulsi Gabbard, whom President-elect Donald Trump has nominated to be the next director of national intelligence.

Gabbard has drawn criticism for her connections to foreign adversaries, including a 2017 meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Keep ReadingShow less
Wikipedia page screenshot
Luke Chesser on Unsplash

People Share Wikipedia Pages That Are An Unexpected Rollercoaster To Read

In 2014, Professor and Chair of Technology and Society Taha Yasseri—a physicist and sociologist known for his research on crowdsourcing, collective intelligence and computational social science—from the School of Social Sciences and Philosophy at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, published a chapter in the book Global Wikipedia: International and Cross-Cultural Issues in Online Collaboration about controversial Wikipedia topics.

Dr. Yasseri's team created a formula to quantify controversy based on "reverts" and "on-going reverts"—times when one editor undoes another editor's changes entirely and when the editors continue to spar.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from maestra.mcghee's TikTok video
@maestra.mcghee/TikTok

Teacher Stuns Students After Revealing How Little She's Paid For Leading Extracurricular Group

It's no secret that teachers in the United States are underpaid. But the public clearly needs a reality check of what "underpaid" actually means.

To prove a point, three female high school students sat together with their Spanish teacher, discussing what she makes annually as a teacher and for leading an extracurricular group, the high school's Spanish Honors Society.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikTok screenshots of @this_is_the_ladyj and man drinking iced coffee
@this_is_the_ladyj/TikTok

Woman Unloads On TikToker Who Questioned Man's Masculinity For Drinking Iced Coffee

A TikToker aiming to chastise a man for drinking an iced coffee *gasp* ended up being called out by a fellow TikToker, and the masses are cheering.

TikToker Lady J (@this_is_the_ladyj) came to the rescue of an innocent coffee drinker after another TikToker questioned his masculinity over his beverage of choice.

Keep ReadingShow less
gray and red shopping carts
Markus Spiske on Unsplash

People Confess Which Companies They're Convinced Hate Their Customers

If you ever worked in a public facing service industry, you can understand being perturbed by customers.

But some companies don’t seem to like their consumer base at all. Poor service, poor quality, poor corporate responses... almost lead one to think some corporations actually hatd their customers.

Keep ReadingShow less