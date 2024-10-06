Parents Called Out For Throwing 4-Year-Old Boy A Trump-Themed Birthday Party

A couple of MAGA-loving parents on TikTok went viral—and subsequently set their account to private—after sharing photos of the Trump-themed party they threw to celebrate their son's 4th birthday.
Yes, 4th.
The TikTok originally posted by Lauren Cleveland had been reshared multiple times before she faced some fierce backlash, which led to her making her account private.
But the damage was already done—both to her account and to her son—and the evidence remains on the platform.
One TikToker, @yourfinestpardon, reposted the video pointing out details of the absurdity, from decor to snacks and everything in between.
The slideshow began with a photo of a red, white and blue balloon archway with a sign reading "Tyner's Trump 202Fourth Birthday."
Props also included a life-sized cutout of the convicted felon.
Up next were the four major MAGA food groups, comprised of "kernels of truth" patriotic popcorn, "Dems are fruity" fruit cups, "freedom chips" and "not your cat" chicken salad sandwiches.
And, of course, what 4-year-old's birthday party would be complete without a red, white and blue layered cake adorned with miniature Trump yard signs and an iron eagle?
Precious.
You can see below.
As expected, people on the platform were quick to call out the parents for essentially ruining the first birthday party their child will likely remember.
Several also expressed their concern over the potential lasting effects of the parents' actions.
Happy birthday, Tyner.
Thoughts and prayers.