Parents Called Out For Throwing 4-Year-Old Boy A Trump-Themed Birthday Party

For a bit for Jimmy Kimmel Live, Osment did a hilarious parody of Vance trying to do the one thing that always seems to allude him—act like a normal person.

And Osment's recreation of Vance's now notorious debacle in which he attempted to buy a donut has the internet screaming.

@jimmykimmellive The totally normal JD Vance CAN order a donut! 🍩🤔

Vance's donut-shop photo op has now become legendary for how hard it flopped—especially when the worker helping him asked not to be on camera and mostly refused to return any of Vance's awkward attempts at winning her over.

It was immediately painted as prime evidence that for all his "hillbilly" background, Vance's time at Yale and in Washington DC surrounded by some of the most rich and powerful politicians on Earth has drastically eroded his ability to understand even the rudiments of looking like the common man.

And right from the jump, Osment nailed Vance's extremely awkward and robotic bearing. Festooned with Vance's signature eyeliner, Osment hit all his marks, from Vance's speech patterns to his transparent attempts at pandering to normies.

The laughs start off with Osment-as-Vance forgetting how to even say the word donut, rendering it something like "door-nut," before going into a donut shop and being quite possibly the most awkward customer in history.

First he flails his hands around not knowing what to do with them. Then after regaining his composure, he asks the clerk for one of "whatever makes sense" and then requests that she "hold the pickles" from whatever donut that might be.

It of course devolves from there in a perfectly Vancian way before uttering something that, while absurd, feels eerily plausible for Vance:

"I smell pregnant woman."



As you might guess, the internet has lost its collective mind at what is indisputably Osment's finest performance.





















Osment has been a busy actor in recent years, appearing in shows like Megamind Rules! and Young Jedi Adventures. But with a Vance impression this good, he may find himself being enlisted into the likes of SNL if people on the internet have anything to say about it—several said he is THE choice to play Vance in sketches.

We can dream!

