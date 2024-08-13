Skip to content

Trump Roasted After Recounting Bizarre 'Wayne's World' Style Diplomacy With Putin During Musk Interview

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Zelda Williams Shuts Down 'AI-Written BS' Post Claiming Dad Robin Had A Pet Monkey

Zelda Williams; Robin Williams
Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The actor's daughter called out a fake post that was making the rounds on the 10th anniversary of his death falsely claiming he had a pet monkey.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 13, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Actor and director Zelda Williams—the daughter of the late actor Robin Williams—called out a fake post that made the rounds on the 10th anniversary of her father's death that falsely claimed he had a pet monkey.

The original post, shared on X, formerly Twitter, on August 10, featured a photo of Robin with a monkey on his shoulder, accompanied by the following caption:

“One of the last photos of a gem of a man, with his pet monkey, taken a few days before he committed suicide by hanging at the age of 63.”

You can see it and the photo below.

AI -generated image of Robin Williams with a monkey@timecaptales

The post soon caught the attention of the Hollywood scion, who swiftly shut it down:

"It’s been brought to my attention some probably AI written BS like this is going viral. Dad didn’t own a pet monkey, NO ONE should, and if you’re ever tempted to, support your local exotic animal rescues instead. That is his Night at the Museum costar, who now lives at one."

You can see her post below.

Many appreciated her for speaking out.




Zelda Williams has previously criticized the use of artificial intelligence to recreate deceased actors.

Last year, she said she has personally "witnessed for YEARS how many people want to train these modes to create/recreate actors who cannot consent, like Dad," who starred in such classics as Dead Poets Society, The Fisher King, Aladdin, and Good Will Hunting.

She said she has already "already heard AI used to get his 'voice' to say whatever people want and while I find it personally disturbing, the ramifications go far beyond my own feelings."

Her remarks came amid the SAG/AFTRA strike that was happening at the time. Many actors criticized major studios for owning an actor's likeness in perpetuity after they have passed and SAG/AFTRA said then that a performer's voice, likeness, or performance can be used to train an artificial intelligence system to generate "new visual, audio, or audiovisual content."

Concerns about this practice continue and video game performers recently voted to strike, speaking out against the unchecked use of artificial intelligence that could enable game makers to replace them by training AI to mimic their voices or create digital replicas of their likenesses without consent or fair compensation.

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Tom Cruise
Gao Jing/Xinhua via Getty Images

Woman's Attempt At Kissing Tom Cruise During Closing Ceremony Sparks Debate About Consent

If you got a chance to plant one on Tom Cruise, would you take it? Or would you respect his boundaries?

That's the question that has been raised after a fan tried to kiss Cruise during his appearance at the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elle King; Rob Schneider
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach; Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Singer Elle King Gets Brutally Honest About 'Toxic' Relationship With 'Not Nice' Dad Rob Schneider

"Ex's & Oh's" singer Elle King was brutally honest as she discussed her rocky relationship with her father, Trump-loving actor Rob Schneider, during an appearance on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast.

In a teaser clip shared on TikTok ahead of the episode's Monday release, King also criticized Schneider’s outspoken opinions on drag and the LGBTQ community.

Keep ReadingShow less
J.D. Vance
Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Resurfaced Photos Of JD Vance Dressed In Drag In College Spark Hilarious Drag Name

Viral photographs of former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance wearing a long blonde wig while at Yale Law School sparked a hilarious drag name inspired by a viral rumor that he had sex with a couch: Sofa Loren.

Social media has been flooded with jokes and memes suggesting that Vance once engaged in a sexual act with couch cushions. The viral claim that Vance wrote about having sex with a couch in his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, is untrue.

Keep ReadingShow less
X screenshot of Tom Daley
@BBCSport/X

Tom Daley Gets Choked Up After Announcing His Retirement From Diving In Emotional Interview

Tom Daley has officially announced his retirement from diving, and the five-time Olympian got a bit emotional discussing it with BBC.

Daley, who took home the silver medal from Paris in the men’s 10-meter synchronized diving alongside his diving partner Noah Williams, was overcome with emotion as he shared:

Keep ReadingShow less
Man skydiving
Filipe Dos Santos Mendes/Unsplash

People Break Down The Most Unhinged Things They've Ever Done

No matter how cool and collected we may think we are, we all have our breaking points.

We can only suppress our patience for incessant brow-beating or perpetual tension for so long before we give in to emotional outbursts, regretful utterances, or worse, physical retaliation.

Keep ReadingShow less