Sydney Sweeney Reveals Just How Jacked She's Gotten To Play Real-Life Boxer In Upcoming Film

Sydney Sweeney; Christy Martin
Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images, Jed Jacobsohn/ALLSPORT/GettyImages

The actor shared some behind-the-scenes photos of her transformation into professional boxer Christy Martin for an upcoming biopic—and fans are impressed.

Actor Sydney Sweeney gave fans a sneak peek into her latest project portraying professional boxer Christy Martin in a new biopic.

The Euphoria star shared behind-the-scenes photos of her on set sporting brunette locks and flexing her biceps, demonstrating she was more than up for the challenge of stepping into the former super welterweight champion's shoes.

"Well the cats out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here’s a little bts from my film im working on right now," she wrote in her post accompanied by photos courtesy of photographer Eddy Chen.

Sweeney revealed what she had been up to in preparation for her physical transformation.

"Over the past few months, i’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman—a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring."


Sweeney added of Martin, who became the first female boxer elected to the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in 2016:

"Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all."

She concluded by teasing there would be "more to come soon."


Fans are already pumped to see her take on a new challenge, which is a departure from her previously sexualized roles in which her acting abilities were undermined.



On November 23, 2010, Martin was left for dead after her husband James V. Martin stabbed her several times and shot her at least once in the torso following an argument in their home in Apopka, Florida.

She survived the attack. Days later on November 30, her husband was arrested and taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center after stabbing himself.

He is currently serving a 25-year sentence at Graceville Correctional Facility in Graceville, Florida after being found guilty in April 2012 of attempted second-degree murder.

Now 56, Martin is currently the CEO of her own boxing promotion company. She is married to her former ring rival, Lisa Holewyne.

News of Sweeney's casting in the yet-to-be-titled biopic was announced in May.



Sweeney told Deadline she had been "itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform" her body.

"Christy’s story isn’t a light one," said the 27-year-old, and continued:

"it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself.”
“Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse."
"I’m passionate about the fighting world, Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains."
"I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her."

"It’s powerful, and emotional," Sweeney added.

