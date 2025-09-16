Skip to content

Jake Gyllenhaal Surprises Fan

People Reveal The Pettiest Reasons They Stopped Hooking Up With Someone

A woman's hand hold up a pink paper constructed heart that is on fire.
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

"A Redditor asked: 'What’s the pettiest reason you stopped hooking up with someone?'"

Thomas Dane
By Thomas DaneSep 16, 2025
Sex is a powerful weapon and a natural part of life.

But it can bamboozle and surprise you.

Sometimes we stay with the wrong partner way too long because the sex was just that good.

However, when it's over... IT'S OVER!!!

No matter the reason, you may have to run.

I have. That's why my calves are great.

Some reasons to run are big, others small; just understand why you're heading out.

Redditor muriuki_ wanted to hear about why people so quickly ended sexy time with others, so they asked:

"What’s the pettiest reason you stopped hooking up with someone?"

Viewings

"She got mad that I never viewed her stories."

"I barely used Instagram, not even on it anymore, not my thing."

- Vivid_Potato_6544

Proud Katrina Kaif GIF by Priya Giphy

The Slug

"So he wasn’t a horrible kisser, but… kissing him was horrible… his tongue had such a strange texture… like a large slick slug… I almost can’t explain it. I’ve kissed my share of people, and I’ve never experienced that before. I couldn’t handle it and started avoiding kissing him, and I remember at one point he angrily said, 'I thought you said you love kissing!!!' Had to end it…"

- dreamingmuse

Damn Taco Bell

"Bro farted like f**king constantly. My mom told me when I was really young that she once broke up with someone because he farted a lot. I thought it was ludicrous and surely an overdramatic reaction. Absolutely not, Mom knew. Seriously though, dude ate Taco Bell for every go**amn meal and proceeded to s**t his pants all day basically."

- ForsakenFactor4913

Second Date

"A girl I dated briefly… she was super cute, but on our first date, she talked about shoes for 3 hours. We hooked up, and I think that was the only time she didn’t mention anything about shoes."

"I thought she was nervous, so I booked our second date. 15 minutes into our date, she began talking about how amazing the shoes someone had in front of me were. I turned around and told her things weren’t going to work out. Never looked back."

- rodrigoelp

She's Gone

"She got mad when I got into a car accident and ended up in the hospital while on the way to her house. I had emergency surgery and woke up to some crazy a** texts. Never saw her again, darn… lmao."

- Xplosionsauce13

"I once had a FWB ghost me out of nowhere. I think I sent him a text like 'What are you doing this weekend?' after not hearing from him for a bit, then let it be. Turned out someone had hit him on his motorcycle, and he broke his leg in a few places. He texted me a month later, and we hung out again. That's a wild reaction to the situation."

- casstantinople

All. The. Time.

"She had this silly, oversized beret that I thought was an occasional fashion choice, but it turned out to be a personality piece she wore all. the. time."

- t33znuts

France Baguette GIF Giphy

Holding the Audience

"He once interrupted me at a party of his friends while I was telling a story, totally holding the audience... and he apologized for me being a little weird."

- Creative-Pressure482

"I was once with a small group of friends and my date. We were walking around an exhibit, and I had bought a plant. A friend asked me a question, and I went to point and knocked my plant down; my date just wouldn’t let it go. Hounded me about being clumsy the rest of the time, making it so awkward."

- Collector-of-Dragons

BLAH

"He always peed on my toilet and around it !!!!!! I was so mad, finally I showed him like WTF !!!! I made him clean it and now he is just somebody I used to know… blah."

- Fatale_Morale

"One of my exes did the same thing. Peeing all around - floor, wall, toilet lid. Every night, I stepped into it with my bare feet. I was furious, I begged, I politely asked, I showed him how to check it after use, and clean it. Once time I resigned and stopped clean. After two weeks, our toilet smelled like a public toilet, and on the wall was a yellow crust. I left him for different reasons, but sometimes I still remember this and still hate it."

- Life_Bit_4298

Whatever

"I was so unbelievably tired, all I wanted to do in the morning was sleep in. But he kept calling and pestering me at like 7 am to meet his parents. So I texted him that it's over, turned my phone off, and went back to sleep."

"No regrets."

- Uninspired_Hat

Silly...

"I got a new phone and was shopping for a case. I wanted to get a silly one (It had Carlton from Fresh Prince doing his dance). She saw it and said I should get something sensible. I realized I was dating someone who didn't share my sense of whimsy and fun. I broke up with her the next day."

- HiThisIsMichael

The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air Reaction GIF Giphy

The Insult

"She called me, saying she had made me some cookies and wanted to drop them off. When she dropped them off, they were store-bought cookies on a plate to look homemade. I hinted that I knew they were from a particular store, and she doubled down on the lie."

"I couldn't get over the insult to my intelligence. I cooked for a living!"

- Daddy_vibez

EWWW...

"Baby talk. I hate baby talk. I'm an adult; speak to me like an adult. If we're in the moment, the last thing I ever want to hear is the infantilization. Ew. I absolutely love redheads, and she was possibly the hottest one I had ever been with. Still, baby talk. I cannot do baby talk."

- ChavoDemierda

A Shell

"She told me a story of how she was at the beach with her family and found a conch shell in the water. She saw it was occupied and decided she wanted the shell more than its occupant, so she proceeded to kill the conch. I was so disgusted by this story that I left, and we never talked again. Btw, she was in her 20s and it wasn't some little kid who doesn't know any better situation."

- firepitt

Give me Fruit

"He had an exaggerated aversion to vegetables that resulted in him getting gout. Even after how bad his gout was, he never bothered to change his diet. In an attempt to help, I prepared a soup for him that had onion in it. He was so disgusted, and didn’t bother to eat it or say thank you. That was the final straw for me, I broke up with him that same evening... lol."

- esfernyy

Psycho

“'She eats her peas… one at a time.'"

- Burghpuppies412

Happy Vegetables GIF by PlayKids Giphy

Let people enjoy their peas.

And never lie about cookies.

Good lord... they're not that hard to bake.

