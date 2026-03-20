Kevin Hart Shared A Video Of His New Wax Sculpture Likeness—And His Reaction Is Priceless

Creating wax figures of celebrities and historical figures should be one of those things that, if you can't do it right, you probably shouldn't do it at all.
Though there have been some examples of successive likenesses, like the recent Harry Styles world tour, most celebrity renditions inevitably have something about them that looks a little... off.
Actor and stand-up comedian Kevin Hart is the latest in funny offenses with his wax likeness located at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Most details about the wax figure are accurate, including the figure's height, hair, and distinct fashion sense.
The figure also boasts a bright, perfect smile, which is a feature Hart is known for, but the figure does not have Hart's specific smile, and this is where his likeness begins to unravel.
The facial hair and haircut certainly belong to Hart, but the rest of the figure's facial features do not, leading people to more readily compare the figure with The Weeknd or NFL star Kyler Murray instead of the comedian.
Hart ranted in the caption:
"[What the f**k?] What did I do to these people..."
"This is an attack..."
"Who in the f**k is this?"
"At this point, these museums are just trying to make me cry."
"This s**t has to stop..."
"I demand a redo, d**mit!"
You can see the video here:
Fans were tickled by Hart's wax likeness, or, well, its lack thereof.
@kevinhart4real/Instagram
@kevinhart4real/Instagram
@kevinhart4real/Instagram
@kevinhart4real/Instagram
@kevinhart4real/Instagram
@kevinhart4real/Instagram
@kevinhart4real/Instagram
@kevinhart4real/Instagram
@kevinhart4real/Instagram
@kevinhart4real/Instagram
@kevinhart4real/Instagram
@kevinhart4real/Instagram
@kevinhart4real/Instagram
@kevinhart4real/Instagram
@kevinhart4real/Instagram
@kevinhart4real/Instagram
Even his friend, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, chimed in to poke fun at the figure.
Johnson had a similar wax figure mishap, giving him unique leverage to pick on his longtime friend. His likeness was displayed at the Musée Grévin in Paris, though many fans accused the wax figure museum of "whitewashing" the actor, despite his Black and Samoan heritage.
@kevinhart4real/Instagram
While Hart now has the honor of joining the very niche ranks of "wax figure mishaps," alongside Princess Diana, Michelle Obama, and Taylor Swift, his reaction makes this mishap uniquely entertaining.
Though the artists behind the wax figure may have captured his other physical features well, it's the facial features that will likely cause people to do a double-take.