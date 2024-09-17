Justin Timberlake Gets Candid About Drinking And Driving In Somber Statement Outside Courthouse

Prince of Pop star Justin Timberlake addressed the public about drinking and driving after taking a plea deal on Friday after being arrested earlier this year for drunk driving near the Hamptons in New York.
On June 17, the Friends with Benefits actor was initially charged with DWI (driving while intoxicated) after he drove his 2025 grey BMW XM through a stop sign and swerved into oncoming traffic in Sag Harbor, an incorporated village in Suffolk county, New York.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Sag Harbor Village police, the arresting officer determined the 43-year-old singer was "operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition" and had bloodshot, glassy eyes and "a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" on his breath.
Timberlake was released on his own recognizance the morning after he was held overnight for arraignment.
On Friday, the "Cry Me a River" singer appeared at a Long Island courthouse where his intoxicated misdemeanor charge was dropped. He pleaded guilty to the downgraded, non-criminal traffic violation of driving while ability impaired.
He was ordered by the judge to make a public statement addressing the dangers of drinking and driving. He was additionally ordered to complete roughly 25 and 40 hours of community service.
“Many of you have probably been covering me for a lot of my life, and as you may know, I try to hold myself to a very high standard for myself. And this was not that. This was not that," Timberlake told reporters outside the courthouse.
He continued:
"I found myself in a position where I could have made a different decision, but I’ve had some time to reflect on that."
"And I also understand by, you know, the fact that all of you are here, that I have a platform, you have a platform. We share that platform."
"And so what I’d like to say to everyone watching and listening: Even if you’ve had one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car. There’s so many alternatives."
"Call a friend, take an Uber, there’s many travel apps. Take a taxi."
"This is a mistake that I made, but I’m hoping that whoever’s watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have."
He doubled down on his warning, reiterating, "Even one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car."
You can watch the full video of his statement here.
Timberlake, who was born in Memphis, Tennessee added:
"I grew up in a small town, so I can appreciate and understand the strained or unique nature that this must have been on the people of Sag Harbor."
"But I just want to say to everyone who’s been involved—from everyone in the courtroom to everyone outside, including the police department—that I’m very grateful and I thank them."
"I guess in closing, I’d like to say we can all be more safe out there, and I’m going to do my part. I hope that everyone else does their part, and thank you very much."
Social media users didn't have much pity for the former lead singer of the boyband NSYNC.
References to Timberlake allegedly being unapologetic stem from comments made earlier this year when he was involved in a contentious internet sparring with former girlfriend Britney Spears, who wrote about his mistreatment of her in her October 2023 memoir The Woman in Me.
In response to Spears' comments about Timberlake abandoning her and demanding she terminate her pregnancy because he "didn't want to be a father," Timberlake made an apparent dig at her during a concert in January, remarking:
“I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f*cking nobody."
Spears seemingly wrote a response on her socials, saying:
“Someone told me someone was talking sh*t about me on the streets!!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!”
After pleading guilty to the drinking while ability impaired charge, Timberlake—who is married to actor Jessica Biel, with whom he shares two children—was sentenced to 25 to 40 hours of community service with the nonprofit of his choice in the Sag Harbor area.
He will also have to pay a fine of up to $500.
The Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) organization said they were "deeply disappointed" Timberlake was granted a plea deal for the lesser traffic offense.
In a statement provided to Newsweek, a spokeswoman for MADD wrote:
"MADD does not support plea deals in cases involving impaired driving, as we believe justice should be fully served for such a serious crime."
"Driving while impaired is a dangerous and reckless choice that puts lives at risk, and the consequences should reflect the gravity of that decision."
"While plea deals are commonly granted for defendants with no prior DWI convictions, they should not be the norm for a crime that kills or injures someone every 78 seconds in the U.S."
They added:
"Unfortunately, the outcome of this case is similar to what happens every day across the country, to the dismay of victims and survivors of this crime."
"However, what was different today is that Justin Timberlake stood before a crowd of reporters, admitted he made a bad decision and urged people not to drive if they've had one drink."
"We hope that he will continue to use his platform to educate the public about the very real public health crisis of impaired driving."
In their statement, the spokesperson noted that the key to battling the preventable traffic crime was implementation of lifesaving anti-drunk driving auto technology.
"The HALT Act, passed in November 2021, requires NHTSA [National Highway Traffic Safety Administration] to set a new national safety standard for anti-drunk driving technology in all new cars by November 15, 2024," the statement read.
The spokesperson reminded NHTSA that the deadline for the implementation of the safety technology was "fast approaching" and they urged them "to ensure this lifesaving technology is integrated into every new vehicle to prevent people from choosing to drive impaired."