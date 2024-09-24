Skip to content

Trump's Social Media Stock Just Plummeted—And The Harris Campaign Is Trolling Him Hard

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

John Mulaney's Stand-Up Set Roasting Tech Industry At AI Tech Conference Is Absolutely Brutal

John Mulaney
Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Ralph Lauren/GettyImages

The comedian performed a set to close out Dreamforce 2024, an A.I. event held by Salesforce—and a recent article from The San Francisco Standard reveals he didn't pull any punches.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiSep 24, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Comedian John Mulaney ruthlessly mocked San Francisco tech bros during a stand-up stint last week at Dreamforce 2024, a flagship event hosted by cloud-based software company Salesforce.

At the major tech conference, attending administrators, developers, and global business leaders experience an "unparalleled opportunity" to explore the latest in customer relationship management CRM, AI, and cloud technologies.

However, nothing could have prepared attendees for Mulaney's brutal roasting of them at the event considered one of the largest and most influential in the world.

According to The San Francisco Standard, the two-time Primetime Emmy winner addressed the crowd with:

“Let me get this straight. You’re hosting a ‘future of AI’ event in a city that has failed humanity so miserably?”

He continued ribbing Salesforce and the groaning audience inside the auditorium at SF's Moscone Center.

“You look like a group who looked at the self-checkout counters at CVS and thought, ‘This is the future.' "

Mulaney continued:

"If AI is truly smarter than us and tells us that [humans] should die, then I think we should die."
“So many of you feel imminently replaceable.”

“Can AI sit there in a fleece vest? Can AI not go to events and spend all day at a bar?” he added.

Mulaney made sure to incorporate plenty of crowd work during his 45-minute set. At one point, the 42-year-old singled out a woman in the audience who clarified she works at a data visualization company called Tableau.

According to the local news outlet, Mulaney asked her:

“You’re an account executive at Top Low?”
"You know in your goddamn bones that a bunch of you are working on products that are just OK, but you have to vamp and make up terms to make it sound more awesome than it is.”

He asked another attendee:

“You’re a VP of customer success? Congratulations on your position that did not exist five years ago!”

Mulaney, who welcomed a second child with his wife, actor Olivia Munn, incorporated anecdotes about fatherhood, his aging parents, and his experience in a drug rehabilitation center, which was the subject of his Netflix special, Baby J, last year.

But the Dreamforce techies weren't off the hook for long. Mulaney used tech jargon and buzzwords to continue throwing some shade.

“What’s important here is that we’re looking for solutions,” he said sarcastically, adding:

“And in looking for solutions, what we’re really after is insights, which then lead to success. Now, start prepping the humans for robots."
“Some of the vaguest language ever devised has been used here in the last three days."
“The fact that there are 45,000 ‘trailblazers’ here couldn’t devalue the title any more.”

Indy100 mentioned Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the world of cryptocurrency in observing that the tech industry was full of "overconfident men trying to make bank while exhibiting some of the most unhinged immature behavior known to man."

Based on that perception, social media users gained major satisfaction from Mulaney's relentless bursting of techie egos.


@arvalis/X










@SalieiriSighs/X

Mulaney closed out his epic set with gratitude.

He thanked Dreamforce attendees “for the world you’re creating for my son … where he will never talk to an actual human again. Instead, a little cartoon Einstein will pop up and give him a sort of good answer and probably refer him to another chatbot.”

He shared an anecdote about his and Munn's first child, a son, born on November 24, 2021, and how he enjoys playing ball with him in the yard.

“We’re just two guys hitting Wiffle balls badly and yelling ‘Good job’ at each other,” said Mulaney.

He then brought it back to the theme of the event, remarking:

“It’s sort of the same energy here at Dreamforce.”

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Senator Raphael Warnock; North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson
MSNBC; Grant Baldwin/Getty Images

Raphael Warnock Slams Mark Robinson As 'White Supremacy In Blackface' Over Alleged Racist Posts

Democratic Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock is calling out Republican North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson over alleged comments made on a porn site years ago.

Robinson, the current Republican candidate for governor in North Carolina, is at the center of an erupting scandal over horrifying and vile comments made on a porn site called Nude Africa from an account linked to an email address of Robinson's.

Keep ReadingShow less
mad baby sitting on plaid blanket
Ryan Franco on Unsplash

People Share The Most Ridiculous Reason They Saw Someone Get Angry

We talk about people being quick or slow to anger.

Some people seem unflappable, while others fly off the handle with seemingly no provocation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of J.D. Vance in supermarket
C-SPAN

JD Vance Dragged After He's Caught Overtly Lying About High Egg Prices In Cringey Video

Former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance was widely mocked after he claimed at a grocery store that the price of a dozen eggs is now around $4 due to Vice President Kamala Harris's policies—only for viewers to notice lower price tags directly behind him.

Vance blamed her for her tie-breaking vote on the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which seeks to reduce the federal budget deficit, lower prescription drug costs, and invest in domestic energy production, all while advancing clean energy initiatives.

Keep ReadingShow less
A row of high school lockers and locks.
Photo by autumn_ schroe on Unsplash

People Divulge Their Most Unforgettable High School Experiences

High school is not an easy place.

So many kids crack under the stress of assignments and expectations.

Keep ReadingShow less
Melania Trump; Trump brand Christmas ornament
Alon Skuy/Getty Images; MelaniaTrump.com

Melania Gets Brutal Reminder After Launching New Christmas Ornament Grift

In what has become an annual cash grab—or beloved holiday tradition for MAGA minions, former First Lady Melania Trump unveiled her latest Christmas ornament collection on social media on Saturday.

This latest bunch follows a September launch of ornaments in both 2022 and 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less