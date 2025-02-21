Olivia Munn Reveals She Turned Down 7-Figure NDA After 'Traumatic' Experience On Movie Set

It's not a secret anymore that Hollywood will spend a lot to maintain the status quo.
NDAs are practically ticker tape in the entertainment industry, and turning one down to speak one's truth can be a very difficult decision.
In a recent interview on Monica Lewinsky's Reclaiming podcast, actor Olivia Munn opened up about a time she was offered a lot of money to keep her mouth shut about a 'traumatic' experience on the set of X-Men: Apocalypse.
A seven-figure amount of money, to be exact.
"There [were] other things that happened on this movie set personally that were really not OK."
"I had to file complaints with the studio, and there’s a lot of other little things that go along with it, but it got to this place where I was offered a lot of money.”
Most commenters were supportive of Munn's decision.
Others were a little more pragmatic.
This is not the first time Munn has stood up for her convictions in the face of the industry.
In 2018, Munn was one of the very few people to speak up about the casting of a registered sex offender in her movie Predator. The person in question was a friend of the film's director Shane Black, and Munn received a lot of backlash because of her decision to speak out, and her request to have the scene with her and the person removed from the film.
In the rest of the interview with Lewinsky, Munn talked about how the strength that people have come to see in her was not intrinsic, and is usually backed up by a lot of anxiety.
She goes on to say in the interview that her anxiety was causing her to not be present in her own life.
"...realizing that I was never enjoying the day. I was never being present in the day. So every day, I was wasting it, because I was worried about tomorrow, one month, two months, a year...and I was regretting things I did the day before, the week before, months and years before that would still stay with me."
People felt that she really spoke to them with that description of anxiety.
Munn also was diagnosed with "fast moving" breast cancer in 2023, but said that it was caught in time for her to have options going forward.