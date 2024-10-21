James Blunt Hilariously Promises To Legally Change His Name If His Album Hits No. 1

British singer/songwriter James Blunt boldly declared he would legally change his name to whatever fans chose if they helped make the reissue of his debut album Back to Bedlam hit no. 1 on the charts.
While his vow to change his name, possibly to "Blunty McBluntface," seems like a playful hypothetical, he is dead serious.
Back to Bedlam, which spawned the worldwide hit song, "You're Beautiful," was released on October 11, 2004.
This year marked its 20th anniversary, and the musician commemorated his biggest-selling debut album by a British artist by dropping a remastered anniversary deluxe edition with previously unreleased demos and bonus demo tracks.
Because Blunt is determined for the re-released double album to reach no. 1, he posted a humorous video allowing fans to "ruin" his life.
“My name is James Blunt, and you have the power to absolutely f'k my life," said the 50-year-old singer.
He continued:
"I know you’ve heard the rumors, and they’re true: I’m re-releasing my debut album, 'Back To Bedlam,' on October the 11th. Something that has kept me consistently rich for the past 20 years."
"So as a way to give back to you, my adoring public, if 'Back To Bedlam' re-enters the charts at No. 1, I will legally change my name."
You can watch the video here.
He offered fans several options, saying:
"What will I change it to? Well, that’s entirely up to you. […] I’ve been called many things in my life: ‘the most hated man in pop,’ ‘annoying,’ ‘James Beige.’ […] I’ll let the people decide."
Blunt explained what would happen if things don't go as he hopes.
"But if it doesn’t go to No. 1, I’m not changing my name," he said, adding, "It’s safe to say this is the most important democratic moment of the year."
The self-deprecating X user, with over 2.2 million followers, offered more name suggestions in follow-up posts.
Fans had a field day.
Nothing was off the table.
Blunt, who holds an honorary degree of Doctor of Music from the University of Bristol, later doubled down on his vow on Radio X’s The Chris Moyles Show, explaining:
“It’s a genuine thing. I swear on my life and the life of my one fan—Brian from Glasgow—I will change my name should it hit No. 1."
"I swear on Brian’s life and my life. To whatever the public want—and of course the public are going to be kind, they’re not going to go for anything that rhymes with Blunt, are they?"
"But you know, as long as it’s not, you know, Blunty McBluntface," he added.
Not so fast, Mr. McBluntface. We wouldn't put it past the internet to unanimously decide on that ridiculously fun moniker.
The following video could be a glimpse of what the future holds for him.
Oh, it's on.
When
Bedlam was released in October 2004, it ranked only modestly in the first several months until the third hit single from the album, "You're Beautiful," became a worldwide hit the following year.
The album was certified 10× Platinum by the British Phonographic Industry by December 2009, and it became the best-selling album of the 2000s in the UK.
Blunt explained to Moyles the three singles from Bedlam that helped the album sell 11 million copies worldwide at the time.
"'High' was the first single. So we put out 'High,' and that got a bit of radio visibility, all over Radio X at that stage—this is my natural home!" he exclaimed.
He added:
"And then we put 'Wisemen' out, and the album got into the top 20, and then came the killer, 'You’re Beautiful,' in 2005 at that stage, and the rest is a terrible, terrible history!"
Blunt's second album, 2007's All the Lost Souls, reached number one in twelve countries.
He released five more albums, which included
Some Kind of Trouble (2010), Moon Landing (2013), The Afterlove (2017), Once Upon a Mind (2019), and Who We Used to Be (2023).
On October 25, 2019, Blunt released his sixth studio album, Once Upon a Mind, featuring the lead single, "Cold."
His seventh album, Who We Used to Be, was released on October 27, 2023, alongside the single "Beside You" the same day.
And now, we wait for the official arrival of Mr. McBluntface.