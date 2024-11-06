People Think Emmanuel Macron Just Epically Trolled Trump With His Congratulatory Tweet

Notable political figures from around the world have begun sending congratulatory messages to Donald Trump after he won his second White House term in the 2024 election.
Early Wednesday morning, many world leaders from countries such as Australia, Canada, Israel, and Malaysia expressed their good wishes in the hopes of maintaining civil relations with the U.S. under Trump's leadership when he returns to the White House in January.
One particular social media post congratulating the soon-to-be 47th President made users smirk.
French President Emmanuel Macron penned a thoughtful message on X (formerly Twitter) that included a word many users thought was intentionally shady.
Macron wrote:
"Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump. Ready to work together as we did for four years."
"With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity."
The presumed meaning of the word "convictions" in this context would lean towards a leader's assuredness in a firm-held belief or opinion.
However, some people were tickled by the notion that Macron may have trolled the first sitting or former U.S. President who has been convicted of criminal charges, specifically relating to Trump's 34 felony counts of falsified business records.
Users had a field day running with this.
Since he may or may not have brought it up, some were curious about Macron's criminal history, if any.
Users had notes for Macron's tweet.
Any attempts at levity are, at this point, quite welcome.