Skip to content

Bride Calls Out Her Trump Loving Dad For Wearing His MAGA Hat During Wedding Speech

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Elijah Wood Just Crashed 'Lord Of The Rings' Fans' Wedding In The Shire—And Fans Are Losing it

Elijah Wood surprises a pair of Lord of the Rings fans mid-vow at their real-life Hobbiton wedding.
@hobbitontours/TikTok

The actor, who played Frodo in the LOTR franchise, surprised two fans getting married at The Hobbiton Movie Set in New Zealand.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossOct 28, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood is known for many roles: Frodo Baggins, Patrick from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and now, apparently, “wholesome wedding crasher.”

On the official Hobbiton website, the venue sells itself as pure Middle-earth magic:

“Hobbiton provides an enchanting backdrop, surrounded by lush, rolling green hills with Hobbit Holes scattered throughout the landscape. Our venue is ideal for photographing beautiful wedding images.”

And in a twist straight out of fan fiction, one lucky couple got an unplanned special guest: Elijah Wood himself. Because apparently, when you say your vows in the Shire, you might get a blessing from Frodo Baggins himself.

In a TikTok posted yesterday by the Hobbiton Tours’ account, the 44-year-old Iowan wandered into a real ceremony at the famed New Zealand set, surprising two die-hard fans mid-vow. Frodo didn’t exactly ride in on a horse; he strolled in wearing a rain jacket and jeans. But the effect was still pure movie magic. If Sam had been there, he probably would’ve brought snacks and ugly-cried.

The video is captioned:

“An unforgettable wedding in The Shire... #hobbiton.”

In the clip, the newlyweds are mid-ceremony in that postcard-perfect green valley when Wood walks by, offering warm congratulations and snapping a photo with the couple. As he starts to leave, the officiant calls after him, asking for his own photo, too. Naturally, Wood obliges—because even in Middle-earth, Frodo’s still a friend to all.

And yes, you can watch the magic unfold —a wholesome crossover between TikTok and Tolkien you didn’t know you needed:

And for those wondering: a Hobbiton wedding package runs around NZ$25,000–$35,000 (roughly US$15,000–$20,000), depending, of course, on how many guests you invite and how much Second Breakfast you budget for. In Middle-earth currency, that’s about three mithril shirts, twelve barrels of Old Toby, or one slightly used Ring of Power.

In my best Gollum voice: “No take-backsies.”

Located in New Zealand’s lush Waikato region, Hobbiton welcomes dozens of couples each year to say “I do” in the heart of the Shire, between the Hobbit-holes or beneath the Party Tree itself. Think rustic barn wedding, but with more ale, bare feet, and zero cell reception.

Of course, Wood isn’t just revisiting the Shire for surprise weddings these days. He’s also heading back to Middle-earth for real. The actor recently confirmed that The Hunt for Gollum—the upcoming Lord of the Rings spin-off—boasts a “great script” and a “wonderful team.”

Speaking at DesertCon, Wood teased that the original Fellowship filmmakers are back in action:

“I know a great deal about it. I’ve read it [the script]. It’s really good. There are some wonderful people involved. The thing that is so exciting is that it is really getting the creative band back together.”

Directed by Andy Serkis (a.k.a. Gollum himself) and produced by Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens, the new film will mark the first major Middle-earth return since The Hobbit trilogy—proof that one does not simply walk away from a good franchise.

The TikTok comments of the wedding moment gave pure Fellowship energy:

@candypcs/TikTok

@laurabora69/TikTok

@scary_nightmare2691/TikTok

@jamamiottv/TikTok

@badradio79/TikTok

@fartysalamander/TikTok

@mwuhahahahtwelvehahaha/TikTok

@hostesssnacks/TikTok

@ando84/TikTok

@beesea13/TikTok

@rianne_db/TikTok

@revolverhaircut/TikTok

And for fans who’d rather celebrate in person, the four Hobbits—Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, and Dominic Monaghan—are hitting the road in 2026 for A Celebration of Middle-earth: The Hobbit Reunion Tour. The 11-city event promises photo ops, autographs, and stories “from the Shire to Mount Doom and back again.”

From crashing weddings to reuniting the Fellowship, Elijah Wood continues to prove that not all who wander are lost—some just show up at the perfect moment with a smile and a camera.

And somewhere, Samwise is probably tearing up, muttering, “That’s Mr. Frodo for you.”

Latest News

restaurant table set with dishes and food
Trending

People Break Down Absurd-Sounding Restaurant Complaints That Are Totally Valid

Screenshots of @cm.stabile's Instagram video
Trending

Mom Finds Ingenious Way To Get Son's Classmate To Stop Ripping Up Notes She Puts In His Lunchbox

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Political News

Gavin Newsom Trolls Trump With Brutally Accurate New Nickname—And The Internet Brings The Jokes

Jimmy Kimmel; Donald Trump
Political News

Jimmy Kimmel Challenges Trump To IQ Test On National Television After Trump's Latest Cognitive Test Brag

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Keke Jones, known as @keketherealmrsjones on TikTok, shared the viral video capturing the moment she realized her husband’s affection had faded — a heartbreaking clip that’s now sparked millions of views and a revival of the “bird theory” trend.
@keketherealmrsjones/TikTok

Marriage Over: Woman's Heartbreaking TikTok

Every few months, a TikToker’s heartbreak storytime takes over the internet. This month, it’s @keketherealmrsjones, aka Keke Jones, whose viral video captured the exact moment she realized her marriage was over—and maybe, unintentionally, proved “bird theory” right.

The video, which racked up over 31 million views in one day, shows Keke trying to get her husband, Brandon’s, attention during what should’ve been a romantic vacation. She smiles, gestures, and even raises her drink to the beat of the cruise ship tunes, but his face? Ice cold.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from TikTok about IHOP kids menu
@britnixh91/TikTok

Millennial Mom Floored After Noticing Hilariously Cruel 'Fun Fact' On IHOP Kids' Menu

Just because something's true doesn't mean you have to say it out loud!

A mom on TikTok is feeling downright trolled—by an IHOP kid's menu. And so is every Millennial and Gen Xer who watched her TikTok about it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Angela Bassett
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Angela Bassett Revives 'Black Panther' Character For Vogue World 2025—And Marvel Fans Are Losing It

Actor Angela Bassett had Marvel fans freaking out after she made a surprise appearance strutting down the runway at the fourth annual Vogue World: Hollywood fashion event in the original outfit worn by her character Queen Ramonda from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The purple gown, designed by celebrated costume designer Ruth E. Carter, is the same one Bassett wore for a scene in which her character delivers a speech before the United Nations.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Leaked Memo Lays Out Republican Effort To Elect Trump For A Third Term

Podcaster Brian Allen, who tweets using the handle @allenanalysis, shared a memo that argues for "reconsidering presidential term limits" so President Donald Trump can receive a third term, citing "unfinished business" and "continuity" as reasons why.

The memo, from the Third Term Project, is for a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event that was held on February 20, 2025, just one month after Trump took office again.

Keep ReadingShow less
Man carrying a box of belongings out of the office
Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash

Career Mistakes People Don't Realize They're Making Until It's Too Late

We all make mistakes, and fortunately, they're often reparable if we're willing to put in the effort.

But sometimes, the mistakes we make are too extreme and too lasting for us to overcome. And that is devastating when that kind of mistake is made while you're navigating your career path.

Keep ReadingShow less