Woman's Powerful Video About Who She 'Took' With Her To Drop Off Her Ballot Has Us Sobbing

TikToker and author Kerry Chaput went viral with her video about voting in the 2024 election and taking "a few people" with her—and people are moved.
She said:
"I dropped off my ballot today. I didn't go alone. I took a few people with me."
The video proceeded to show pictures of some legendary women leaders and changemakers.
The slideshow of photos of women was diverse and included, among others, former First Lady and humanitarian Eleanor Roosevelt, actress and inventor Hedy Lamaar, civil rights icon Rosa Parks, suffragette Elizabeth Cady Stanton, abolitionist Harriet Tubman, and the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who championed women's rights and equality for all under the law.
You can watch her video below.
Many were moved by Chaput's video.
Chaput also recently shared a video specifically explaining why she so deeply admires Eleanor Roosevelt. She noted that Roosevelt inspired her to write Chasing Eleanor, young adult historical fiction about Roosevelt's life "as seen through the eyes of a desperate young teenager during the Great Depression."
Chaput explained that Roosevelt fought "very vocally for women's rights and civil rights." Roosevelt is credited as the first modern First Lady and later served as a United States Delegate to the United Nations General Assembly, designing the landmark the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
@kerrywrites
Chaput has been praised for writing books about headstrong young women settling for no less than their own independence.
Her Defying the Crown series, which was a finalist for the 2022 Chaucer Award for early historical fiction, is the story of Isabelle, a young Protestant who is determined to flee persecution by a Catholic King.
Her most recent novel, Wild as the Stars, is due for release sometime in 2025, and follows a young woman with magical powers who "dreams of performing magic tap dance" but battles panic, stage fright, and discriminatory laws.