Sabrina Carpenter Hilariously Perplexed After Misogynistic Troll Makes Bizarre Dig About Her Height

As much as the internet trolls might try to tear Sabrina Carpenter down, all she has to do is meet them with some honest confusion to shut them down.
Carpenter performed at Lollapalooza last weekend, including her award-winning song, 'Manchild,' which calls out a specific man in the lyrics for being self-centered, including the adjectives "slow," "stupid," and "useless."
Due to its popularity, Carpenter frequently lets the audience fill in the blanks during the song, supplying these adjectives while she interacts with the crowd.
Since Lollapalooza is a massive event, approximately 100,000 people screamed, "useless!" at the same time.
Some Carpenter fans loved the clip and were glad the crowd got so into it.
Unfortunately, joking about this online drew the attention of internet trolls, especially misogynistic men who must have seen more of themselves in "Manchild" than they cared to admit.
One troll in particular tried to call Carpenter out, trying to minimize her talent by commenting on her (checks notes) height.
"women are always like 'men are useless' but sabrina carpenter is like 4 foot 11, she can't even climb into a mid size SUV without help"
Carpenter fans jumped into the troll's comment section, pointing out that the song didn't have to be about him personally.
But Carpenter didn't need anyone to speak up for her. Instead, she was perplexed by the troll's audacity.
She simply pointed out:
"yes i can?"
Fans loved Carpenter's simple response and chose to laugh through the situation.
Some men also chimed in, some of whom were even at the Lollapalooza event.
If this internet troll was trying to humble Carpenter by pointing out something that people already point out all the time by calling her a "Short Queen," they clearly miscalculated.
Other than trying to get attention online, it's a mystery what this troll was trying to accomplish with this comment, since height is something a person can't control—unlike personality traits that can be improved, like, say...trolling.