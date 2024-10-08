Dem Candidate Rushes To Help GOP Opponent After He Freezes Up During Scary Live Debate Moment

A debate between Curtis Bashaw, a New Jersey Republican vying for a seat in the U.S. Senate, and Democrat Andy Kim was halted after Bashaw suddenly trailed off and looked unsteady during a livestreamed debate.
While discussing the affordability crisis, Bashaw trailed off, becoming nonverbal and visibly shaky, prompting Kim to rush across the stage to check on him, asking if he was okay. Bashaw responded with a simple “yeah” but appeared disoriented even as Kim returned to his podium.
Bashaw remained visibly tense, prompting Kim to gesture for assistance at Bashaw’s podium. The moderator then cut to a commercial break, stating they needed to "address some issues here on this stage."
Bashaw was helped off stage, and the debate resumed after about 10 minutes without further incident. When he returned, Bashaw addressed the situation, explaining:
“I got so worked up about this affordability issue that I realized I hadn’t eaten so much food today. So, I appreciate your indulgence.”
Bashaw later posted about the incident on social media, saying he hadn't eaten ahead of the debate:
"Thank you all for the well wishes! I was out campaigning all day, and I never stopped to get a bite to eat. Excited to eat pizza with my fantastic volunteers at the post-debate party tonight!"
Kim, for his part, shared the following message with his followers:
"I’m heading home down the Turnpike after finishing our first debate. It’s been a long day. Thanks for all the support and encouragement tonight. I’m glad I could show the people of NJ what kind of Senator I will be and how I will work tirelessly to find solutions to the problems they face. 30 days to go!"
Kim and Bashaw faced off in their first debate for New Jersey’s open Senate seat, following former Senator Bob Menendez’s conviction on bribery charges and subsequent resignation.
Kim, a three-term congressman from the 3rd District, criticized Bashaw for his ties to former President Donald Trump and questioned his stance as a supporter of abortion rights. Bashaw, a hotel developer from southern New Jersey and a political newcomer, aimed to portray himself as a moderate while framing Kim as entrenched in Washington politics.
The incident on Sunday was reminiscent of the concerning moments last summer when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze twice during press appearances. His staff attributed the episodes to lightheadedness, downplaying concerns about his health.