Skip to content

Kamala Harris Eviscerates Trump For Spreading Hurricane Disinformation: 'It's About Him'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Dem Candidate Rushes To Help GOP Opponent After He Freezes Up During Scary Live Debate Moment

Curtis Bashaw and Any Kim
YouTube/New Jersey Globe

Curtis Bashaw, a New Jersey Republican vying for a seat in the U.S. Senate, was mid-thought during a livestreamed debate on Sunday with Democrat Andy Kim when he suddenly trailed off and looked unsteady before the moderator called for a commercial break.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 08, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

A debate between Curtis Bashaw, a New Jersey Republican vying for a seat in the U.S. Senate, and Democrat Andy Kim was halted after Bashaw suddenly trailed off and looked unsteady during a livestreamed debate.

While discussing the affordability crisis, Bashaw trailed off, becoming nonverbal and visibly shaky, prompting Kim to rush across the stage to check on him, asking if he was okay. Bashaw responded with a simple “yeah” but appeared disoriented even as Kim returned to his podium.

Bashaw remained visibly tense, prompting Kim to gesture for assistance at Bashaw’s podium. The moderator then cut to a commercial break, stating they needed to "address some issues here on this stage."

Bashaw was helped off stage, and the debate resumed after about 10 minutes without further incident. When he returned, Bashaw addressed the situation, explaining:

“I got so worked up about this affordability issue that I realized I hadn’t eaten so much food today. So, I appreciate your indulgence.”

You can watch what happened in the video below.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Bashaw later posted about the incident on social media, saying he hadn't eaten ahead of the debate:

"Thank you all for the well wishes! I was out campaigning all day, and I never stopped to get a bite to eat. Excited to eat pizza with my fantastic volunteers at the post-debate party tonight!"

You can see his post below.

He later shared that he had gotten his hands on some pizza.

Kim, for his part, shared the following message with his followers:

"I’m heading home down the Turnpike after finishing our first debate. It’s been a long day. Thanks for all the support and encouragement tonight. I’m glad I could show the people of NJ what kind of Senator I will be and how I will work tirelessly to find solutions to the problems they face. 30 days to go!"

You can see his post below.

Many praised him for his actions.

Kim and Bashaw faced off in their first debate for New Jersey’s open Senate seat, following former Senator Bob Menendez’s conviction on bribery charges and subsequent resignation.

Kim, a three-term congressman from the 3rd District, criticized Bashaw for his ties to former President Donald Trump and questioned his stance as a supporter of abortion rights. Bashaw, a hotel developer from southern New Jersey and a political newcomer, aimed to portray himself as a moderate while framing Kim as entrenched in Washington politics.

The incident on Sunday was reminiscent of the concerning moments last summer when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze twice during press appearances. His staff attributed the episodes to lightheadedness, downplaying concerns about his health.

Latest News

Screenshot of Sally Field
2024 Election

Sally Field Emotionally Opens Up About 'Life-Altering' Illegal Abortion She Had As A Teenager

Screenshot of Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson
2024 Election

Elon Musk Slammed After Laughing About Why No One Is 'Trying To Kill Kamala'

More from News/2024-election

Al Pacino
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Al Pacino Reveals He 'Didn't Have A Pulse' During Harrowing Near-Death Experience In 2020

Hollywood and stage legend Al Pacino opened up about his brush with death after contracting COVID-19 before vaccines were readily available in 2020.

The 84-year-old Oscar winner, known for acting in films like The Godfather (1972) and Scent of a Woman (1992), interviewed with the New York Times ahead of the release of his memoir Sonny Boy, chronicling his New York childhood, work in New York's avant-garde theater scene during the 1960s and '70s, and Hollywood breakthrough.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ryan White and J.D. Vance
Ryan Walters for OK State Superintendent

MAGA Oklahoma Official Slammed For Nefarious Bid To Put Trump Bibles In Classrooms

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters' plan to buy a Bible for every classroom in the state ignited outrage after it came to light that only one version meets the very specific criteria.

Walters is attempting to purchase 55,000 Bibles for public schools, specifying that each must include the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution—documents not typically found in Bibles but featured in a version endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Keep ReadingShow less
Madonna with brother Christophr Ciccone
Gary Friedman/The LA Times/GettyImages

Madonna Shares Heartbreaking Tribute After Her Brother Christopher's Death At 63

Madonna paid a poignant tribute to her brother, Christopher Ciccone, who "died peacefully" Friday after battling cancer. He was 63.

Christopher was one of the singer's three younger siblings.

Keep ReadingShow less
purple phone sitting on top of an orange table
Nadia Rudenko on Unsplash

Things That Will Likely Die Out With The Baby Boomer Generation

My parents and all my Aunts and Uncles were members of the Silent Generation—people born between 1928 and 1945.

I'm a member of the Feral Generation—aka Gen X (1965-1980). People think the Baby Boomers (1946-1964) were our parents, but Baby Boomers have more children who are Millennials (1981-1996).

Keep ReadingShow less
Black and white photo of an old dilapidated house, the roof is caving in.
Photo by Issy Bailey on Unsplash

People Break Down Which Things Are Dangerously Close To Collapse

Anything and everything can come crashing down at any moment.

We have to stay aware of that.

Keep ReadingShow less