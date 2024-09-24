Skip to content

Trump's Social Media Stock Just Plummeted—And The Harris Campaign Is Trolling Him Hard

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

The Internet's Latest Obsession In An Absolutely Massive Baby Penguin Named Pesto

Screenshots of baby penguin named 'Pesto'
@bigdybbukenergy/X

Pesto, a 9-month old baby penguin who weighs in at a whopping 49lbs, is quickly becoming a top attraction at Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium in Australia—and now he's a viral sensation as well.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiSep 24, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

A new giant baby penguin named Pesto has arrived and immediately became an internet sensation.

At a whopping 49 pounds, the baby penguin is considered the heaviest penguin chick the Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium has ever had, according to Indy100.

To put things in perspective, Pesto's parents, Hudson and Tango, each weigh around 24lbs. The media outlet also noted that the average adult King penguin weighs anywhere from roughly 20lbs to 39lbs.

Introducing: Pesto, the big baby penguin.

@squincx

#pestothepenguin #melbourne #fyp

Sea Life education supervisor Jacinta Early said that Pesto has been consuming more than his body weight in fish, around 52lbs worth.

According to veterinarians, it is "healthy for a growing penguin chick becoming an adult."

Pesto's growth is expected to eventually slow when he enters his fledging period, during which new black and white feathers will replace the chick's current furry coat.

Early noted:

“He’s going to start losing that really adorable baby fluff. It might take him one to two months to really get rid of it."
"Then he’ll be nice and sleek and streamlined."

Animal lovers are flocking to see Melbourne's star attraction before he exchanges his baby fluff for his black and white tuxedo in about two weeks.

Until then, Pesto is enjoying a viral moment with a reach exceeding 1.9 billion people worldwide who are smitten.










Aww, we have a big love for baby Pesto.

Latest News

More from Trending

Senator Raphael Warnock; North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson
MSNBC; Grant Baldwin/Getty Images

Raphael Warnock Slams Mark Robinson As 'White Supremacy In Blackface' Over Alleged Racist Posts

Democratic Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock is calling out Republican North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson over alleged comments made on a porn site years ago.

Robinson, the current Republican candidate for governor in North Carolina, is at the center of an erupting scandal over horrifying and vile comments made on a porn site called Nude Africa from an account linked to an email address of Robinson's.

Keep ReadingShow less
mad baby sitting on plaid blanket
Ryan Franco on Unsplash

People Share The Most Ridiculous Reason They Saw Someone Get Angry

We talk about people being quick or slow to anger.

Some people seem unflappable, while others fly off the handle with seemingly no provocation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of J.D. Vance in supermarket
C-SPAN

JD Vance Dragged After He's Caught Overtly Lying About High Egg Prices In Cringey Video

Former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance was widely mocked after he claimed at a grocery store that the price of a dozen eggs is now around $4 due to Vice President Kamala Harris's policies—only for viewers to notice lower price tags directly behind him.

Vance blamed her for her tie-breaking vote on the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which seeks to reduce the federal budget deficit, lower prescription drug costs, and invest in domestic energy production, all while advancing clean energy initiatives.

Keep ReadingShow less
A row of high school lockers and locks.
Photo by autumn_ schroe on Unsplash

People Divulge Their Most Unforgettable High School Experiences

High school is not an easy place.

So many kids crack under the stress of assignments and expectations.

Keep ReadingShow less
Melania Trump; Trump brand Christmas ornament
Alon Skuy/Getty Images; MelaniaTrump.com

Melania Gets Brutal Reminder After Launching New Christmas Ornament Grift

In what has become an annual cash grab—or beloved holiday tradition for MAGA minions, former First Lady Melania Trump unveiled her latest Christmas ornament collection on social media on Saturday.

This latest bunch follows a September launch of ornaments in both 2022 and 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less