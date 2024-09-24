The Internet's Latest Obsession In An Absolutely Massive Baby Penguin Named Pesto

A new giant baby penguin named Pesto has arrived and immediately became an internet sensation.
At a whopping 49 pounds, the baby penguin is considered the heaviest penguin chick the Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium has ever had, according to Indy100.
To put things in perspective, Pesto's parents, Hudson and Tango, each weigh around 24lbs. The media outlet also noted that the average adult King penguin weighs anywhere from roughly 20lbs to 39lbs.
Introducing: Pesto, the big baby penguin.
Sea Life education supervisor Jacinta Early said that Pesto has been consuming more than his body weight in fish, around 52lbs worth.
According to veterinarians, it is "healthy for a growing penguin chick becoming an adult."
Pesto's growth is expected to eventually slow when he enters his fledging period, during which new black and white feathers will replace the chick's current furry coat.
Early noted:
“He’s going to start losing that really adorable baby fluff. It might take him one to two months to really get rid of it."
"Then he’ll be nice and sleek and streamlined."
Animal lovers are flocking to see Melbourne's star attraction before he exchanges his baby fluff for his black and white tuxedo in about two weeks.
Until then, Pesto is enjoying a viral moment with a reach exceeding 1.9 billion people worldwide who are smitten.
Aww, we have a big love for baby Pesto.