United Airlines Apologizes After NFL Hall Of Famer Is Handcuffed In Front Of His Family On Flight

Terrell Davis
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Former Denver Broncos star Terrell Davis called out United Airlines after a flight attendant had him handcuffed for allegedly tapping him on the arm to get his attention.

AB Keith
By AB KeithJul 18, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
United Airlines issued an apology after NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis was handcuffed in front of his family and other passengers for tapping a flight attendant on the arm during a flight.

The former Denver Broncos running back (1995-2002) took to Instagram earlier this week to address the "traumatizing events" that transpired while he was traveling with his wife and three children.

He wrote:

"I am still in shock over the traumatizing events that occurred Saturday aboard a United flight from Denver to Orange Country with my wife, two sons, and daughter."

Davis explained:

"During the beverage service, my son politely requested a cup of ice."
"The flight attendant either didn't hear or ignored his request and continued past our row."
"I calmly reached behind me and lightly tapped his arm to get his attention to again ask for a cup of ice for my son."
"His response and the events that followed should stun all of us."

The 1997 Super Bowl MVP then recounted what followed.

"He shouted, 'Don't hit me!' and left the cart to hurriedly approach the front of the plane."
"I was confused, as were the passengers in front of me who witnessed the exchange."
"I thought nothing of it other than this particular employee was incredibly rude and blatantly wrong in his accusations of me hitting him."
"I did not see or interact with him further for the duration of the flight."

Davis continued his statement, recalling what happened after the flight.

"As we landed in Orange County, the pilot asked all passengers to remain seated, six FBI and law enforcement agents boarded the plane."

He said they then handcuffed him "without explanation, in front of [his] wife and children while the entire flight of passengers watched in silence."

"I was then removed from the flight while being recorded by multiple passengers as I was paraded off of the plane in handcuffs by the officers."
"I was — and remain — humiliated, embarrassed, powerless, and angry."

Davis went on, writing that agents found the flight attendant's accusations to be "inaccurate."

"During questioning, it was rightfully determined by the agents that this flight attendant was inaccurate in his accusations and the agents profusely apologized and even offering to support me and my family in any way possible."

He then elaborated on the impact the incident had on his family.

"The traumatizing experience of my two sons, my daughter, and my wife watching me being placed in handcuffs — without due process or any explanation — cannot be undone."

The statement concluded:

"I refuse to stand by without speaking out on this disgusting display of injustice and deplorable treatment by United Airlines."
"My legal team at Stinar, Gould, Grieco, & Hensley will be in contact with United Airlines."

In a statement issued Tuesday addressing the incident, United apologized for Davis' "travel experience."

“This is clearly not the kind of travel experience we strive to provide, and we have reached out to Mr. Davis’s team to apologize."
“We have removed the flight attendant from duty while we closely review this matter.”

Despite the public apology, people on social media were still outraged, many noting that this is yet another example of how Black Americans are treated unfairly and unjustly on a daily basis.










It's truly a shame that Davis had to experience this and that his family had to witness it.

Do better, United.

