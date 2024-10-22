Skip to content

Charlamagne Tha God Laughs In Lara Trump's Face After She Claims Trump Isn't 'Racist'

Trump Tells MAGA Fans To Get Their 'Fat Pig' Husbands Off The Couch To Vote For Him

Screenshot of Donald Trump at Detroit rally
RSBN

The ex-President reminded his fans at a rally in Detroit that early voting has begun in Michigan—and to get their "fat pig" husbands off the couch to go and vote for him.

Alan Herrera
Oct 22, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City.

See Full Bio

Speaking at a rally in Detroit, Michigan, former President Donald Trump reminded his supporters that early voting has begun in the state—and urged them to get their "fat pig" husbands off the couch to go and vote for him.

He said:

“Early voting is underway, so get everyone you know and go out and vote. Go tomorrow, it’s just starting, go and vote. Make sure you vote and bring all our friends that want to vote for us.”
“Tell them, ‘Jill, get your fat husband off the couch, get that fat pig off the couch. Tell him to go and vote for Trump, he’s going to save our country.’ Get him up, Jill, slap him around, get him up!”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Trump's remarks said everything about how he feels about his MAGA faithful.


This isn't the first time Trump has insulted his own supporters.

Former Trump White House staffer Olivia Troye, a former homeland security adviser to then-Vice President Mike Pence and member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, recalled that Trump said one benefit of the pandemic is that he—a noted germaphobe—was no longer expected to shake hands with his supporters, whom he referred to as "these disgusting people.”

Troye also said that Trump "has done a great job of sort of marketing himself as the champion for all of these people who are behind him in this movement." However, she said she was frustrated and angry because Trump "has nothing in common with any of his supporters and I detest the way he speaks about them," adding that it was often in a "disparaging" manner.

Over the summer, Trump was also called out for saying, "I don't care about you. I just want your vote" to supporters who attended a Las Vegas rally.

It was a crystal-clear statement coming from Trump, who previously joked "I love the poorly educated" after winning the Nevada caucuses in 2016, remarks that prompted many to accuse him of openly grifting his supporters.

Screenshot of Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Donald Trump
2024 Election

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Offers Hilariously NSFW Call To Voters To Reject Trump In Epic Viral Video

Joni Mitchell; Donald Trump
Amy Sussman/WireImage; Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Joni Mitchell Fans Go Wild After She Says 'F**k Donald Trump' During Hollywood Bowl Concert

Iconic singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell's fans went wild after she put former President Donald Trump on blast during a concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday—and reminded her fans how important it is for them to vote.

After performing “Dog Eat Dog,” a song about the powerful who “lie, cheat, skim, scam,” Mitchell added a pointed remark following the line about “big-wig financiers,” saying, “Like Donald Trump.” Once the song ended, she delved further, sharing her thoughts on the Republican presidential candidate.

Screenshot of Barack Obama; Donald Trump
PBS; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Harris Rally Erupts In Cheers After Obama Uses Trump's Favorite Line Of Attack Against Him

A crowd of Vice President Kamala Harris's supporters erupted in cheers after former President Barack Obama expertly pointed out during a speech how former President Donald Trump's gripe that Harris had the opportunity to get things done as vice president for the past four years can also be applied to Trump himself.

Obama pointed out that Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance do not actually have answers addressing specific policy issues and instead rely on anti-immigration rhetoric to scare people into voting for them.

Aaron Rodgers appearing to pick his nose and eat it
NBC

Aaron Rodgers Appeared To Pick His Nose And Eat It During Game—And NFL Fans Are Grossed Out

If you're one of the many people who are not big fans of NFL player Aaron Rodgers, this is your moment, because Sunday's game included a Rodgers moment that has gone viral—for all the wrong reasons.

Not because of a play during the New York Jets quarterback's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but rather a clip of Rodgers relaxing on the sidelines.

Woman smiling and appearing bashful
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

People Reveal The Nicest Compliments They've Ever Received

/We can all agree that it technically costs nothing to be kind to someone instead of ignoring them or bringing them down.

But we often forget just how powerful our kindest acts can be and how the nice things we say can stick with people.

Woman shrugging with both hands out
Chris/Unsplash

People Break Down The Worst 'I Hate To Break It To You' Moments They've Experienced

No one likes a dreadful reality check. It can seem like the recipient is uninformed or naive.

However, nothing's worse than someone who doesn't just come right out and reveal the truth about a particular matter.

