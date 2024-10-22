Trump Tells MAGA Fans To Get Their 'Fat Pig' Husbands Off The Couch To Vote For Him

Speaking at a rally in Detroit, Michigan, former President Donald Trump reminded his supporters that early voting has begun in the state—and urged them to get their "fat pig" husbands off the couch to go and vote for him.
He said:
“Early voting is underway, so get everyone you know and go out and vote. Go tomorrow, it’s just starting, go and vote. Make sure you vote and bring all our friends that want to vote for us.”
“Tell them, ‘Jill, get your fat husband off the couch, get that fat pig off the couch. Tell him to go and vote for Trump, he’s going to save our country.’ Get him up, Jill, slap him around, get him up!”
You can hear what he said in the video below.
Trump's remarks said everything about how he feels about his MAGA faithful.
This isn't the first time Trump has insulted his own supporters.
Former Trump White House staffer Olivia Troye, a former homeland security adviser to then-Vice President Mike Pence and member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, recalled that Trump said one benefit of the pandemic is that he—a noted germaphobe—was no longer expected to shake hands with his supporters, whom he referred to as "these disgusting people.”
Troye also said that Trump "has done a great job of sort of marketing himself as the champion for all of these people who are behind him in this movement." However, she said she was frustrated and angry because Trump "has nothing in common with any of his supporters and I detest the way he speaks about them," adding that it was often in a "disparaging" manner.
Over the summer, Trump was also called out for saying, "I don't care about you. I just want your vote" to supporters who attended a Las Vegas rally.
It was a crystal-clear statement coming from Trump, who previously joked "I love the poorly educated" after winning the Nevada caucuses in 2016, remarks that prompted many to accuse him of openly grifting his supporters.